Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Angleton Danbury Auxiliary Bake Sale: 9 a.m. in the main lobby of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Call Mary Hall at 713-299-5390.
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
The Canoe Stem Challenge: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Make canoes out of supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp., 604 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Trixie at 979-529-3026 or tlmccall@olin.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4 p.m. at Kroger, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Charles at 979-265-4737 or charles.prestage@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Thanksgiving Meal: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. Free. Call 979-233-0243.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Kailey Holian at 713-422-6307 or kholian@gulfcoast.net.
Thursday
Super Feast: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport RiverPlace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Free event. Dine in or to go. Contact Deborah Mendek at 979-824-9150 or thefreedomhouse.superfeast@hotmail.com.
Thanksgiving at Kenjo’s: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenjo’s Barbecue will be feeding people in need for Thanksgiving. Meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans. 200 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. 979-798-4227.
Friday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served today and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.