ANGLETON — Texas has seen more than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19, but compared to other large states, its death rate is low, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said Wednesday.
The Greater Angleton Area Chamber of Commerce had Bonnen as its speaker for a virtual luncheon Wednesday.
“Texas is the No. 1 state in the nation of any larger size state ... we have the lowest death rate of any larger state,” Bonnen said.
Texas has a rate of about five deaths per every 100,000 people, he said. Other large states, such as Florida, have a rate double that at about 10 deaths per 100,000 people, Bonnen said.
“We don’t want any deaths,” but considering California and Florida have managed their COVID-19 infections fairly well, the rates prove Texas is doing better, Bonnen said.
Texas also has a lower infection rate than comparable states, he said. Texas has about 195 infections per 100,000 people, which compares to 241 in Florida and 245 in California, he said.
State leadership examines statistics of positive cases using a rolling seven-day average rate, which averages the data collected once a week. The current positivity rate is 4.87 percent, which is “frankly exceptional,” Bonnen said.
On April 13, the rate was 13.86 percent, and May 1, it was 5.88 percent, he said.
Keeping the rate below 10 percent is important or else the medical community would be telling the government to examine things, Bonnen said.
“The whole point of flattening the curve is to not overwhelm your hospitals and medical facilities,” he said.
That is why Gov. Greg Abbott carefully considered which parts of the state could move into phase 2 of reopening, Bonnen said. Amarillo was not moved into phase 2 because of outbreaks in meat packing plants and a Tyson chicken facility, and El Paso was slowed because its hospitalization rate was too high, he said.
“Instead of a one-size-fits-all, we made intelligent decisions,” Bonnen said.
Texas has faced major outbreaks in long-term care facilities, prisons and meatpacking plants, Bonnen said.
Nursing homes are one of the most difficult environments to operate and manage a virus, he said. The homes and employees are working incredibly hard and doing the best they can with a very challenging environment, he said.
Moving 128 COVID-19 positive inmates to Brazoria County was a “very frustrating move” by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Bonnen said. He has spoken to Executive Director Bryan Collier, who he called a good man, and told him there should be no more COVID-19 positive inmates transferred to the county.
The reason many inmates were sent to Brazoria County prison units is because hospitals in the communities where the inmates were refused to treat them, Bonnen said. These communities would be Bowie County for the Telford Unit and Anderson County for the Beto Unit.
TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel would not confirm this when asked.
“Offenders were transferred to be in closer proximity to the nation’s only fully accredited prison hospital,” Desel said by email.
No matter the reasoning, Bonnen was unhappy with the move that happened without local or state leaders’ knowledge.
“I find it incredibly offensive that Brazoria County had to bear the burden of 128 positives,” Bonnen said.
The speaker also encouraged luncheon attendees to wear masks in public. He finds it bizarre the people who want the economy to go back to normal immediately are the same people refusing to wear masks, since medical professionals recommend face coverings to help curb coronavirus’ spread, which would get the economy to bounce back faster, Bonnen said.
“It’s a rather insignificant request,” he said. “We need our economy back to the way it was.”
