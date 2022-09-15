LAKE JACKSON
For nearly 25 years, Brazosport junior high students found a place to hang their hats — and backpacks — at the Hall, a section of Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church that was carved out for them.
However, the Hall has been closed since the Covid pandemic began in 2020 and the decision has come down that it will not be re-opening.
Sharon McKey, who became affectionately known by the kids who frequented the Hall as the “Church Lady,” is a parishioner and frequent volunteer for many of St. Timothy’s activities. She said it was decided it was time to end the program that started to much community enthusiasm in 1996.
She said that she called herself the director of the Hall, and took on those responsibilities.
McKey says that many facets of the Brazosport area supported the endeavor, including church members, businesses, civic organizations and the school district. Many of them provided labor, appliances, food and furniture.
She said one of the reasons the program was successful for as long as it was came from the program trying to keep kids on the straight and narrow, but not trying to convert them.
“A real important part of it was that we were not trying to baptize every kid that came over there,” McKey said. “We just wanted to have a safe place for those kids.”
The idea was simply to provide that safe, chaperoned place for students to hang out with friends until their parents could pick them up or they could make their ways home at a time when gang activity was heavier in the area. McKey estimates that they had over 3,500 students cross paths with the program over all of those years, many from Lake Jackson Intermediate, a school that was originally situated across the street from the Hall.
Most of their names still currently line a wall of the Hall, with a few small, red crosses marking students who have passed away since their time there.
She said how many students they hosted depended on the year— sometimes as many as 50 or more, sometimes as few as 20. There were times the Hall would provide a sane place for kids who were going through severe discord at home.
“We’ve had fire, we’ve had divorce, we’ve had hurricanes,” she said.
“We had a kid that was here one time— there was only one kid at the Hall that day. They had parents who had decided to divorce. They locked the house up, disconnected the telephones and didn’t tell anyone where they were,” McKey said.
Due to hurricanes, she said they saw influxes of kids from Louisiana on occasion. She ended up on the FEMA Board after she came to them looking for funds multiple times.
McKey is the first to say that the Hall was a group effort, however.
“The parents at the school actually organized themselves to be on the corners to get the kids across the street beyond those gangs, so they could get to the church. That was in the beginning,” McKey said.
“They were really organized. Everybody cooperated to get this going. It was beautiful and, sure enough, eventually the gangs gave up and moved on,” she said. “But I’m afraid now they’re back,” she added, referencing a recent event when Brazosport ISD students sent threats out to fellow students through email and social media.
“We did keep them out of trouble. We kept them making better choices. We fed them… whatever,” McKey said with a laugh.
For many students, the first stop after signing in was the kitchenette area where they often would partake in food donated by the local Rotary club. On one occasion when options were limited to two ingredients, the kids even partook in potato salad sandwiches.
She says that while they paid for some of the help for many years, for the last eight years, everything was done by volunteers.
One of the regular volunteers was Harriet Ann Cutshall, who would sit down with the students that acted out for some self-reflection.
“She was so calm. She’d call the parents and just say, ‘Well, you need to come pick up your kid. The kid’s not cooperating,’ McKey said. “Whenever the kids would be beyond my control, I’d say, ‘You need to have a conversation with Harriet.”
“Harriet would sit them right there and she would just drill them for 15 minutes. ‘Why do you think that happened? What is it that’s making you do that?’ She’d just make them process and process,” she said.
Cutshall passed away in 2020.
The room that housed the program will now be reabsorbed by the church and the sign that would point students towards the doors four days a week has been pulled up and placed in storage. But for many kids, who have grown up to tackle professions from police officer to Broadway performer, the Hall will continue to live on in their hearts and minds.
As for the kids coming through school now, McKey said that while the Hall may be gone, other groups have been stepping up, like the Boys and Girls Club, which helped in deciding it was time to let someone else take over.
“With the Covid and all the other stuff going on, it was just a good time to say, ‘Maybe, take a pause,” she said.
