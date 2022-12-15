Sweeny water project making better progress
Texas Pride Utilities is not expected to finish its work on Sweeny’s long-delayed Water Infrastructure Improvement Project by the end of the year as they told City Council about in October, but it has made significant improvements, according to officials.
“Strand Engineering did report the project was not being closed out as quickly as they had initially came and told council,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said. “But they have closed out phase four, which is over on Camellia and Azalea.”
The project was supposed to take a year, but has stretched beyond three. The city threatened the company with the loss of their contract, which resulted in the company allocating more resources to the work.
“I would say that we’ve seen a lot more movement on the project and we’ve been a lot more flexible with allowing connections,” Koskiniemi said. “We’ve tried to work with them to allow them to do as much work as possible.”
Water shutdown planned in Bridge Harbor area
The Bridge Harbor neighborhood and homes down Highway 332 will be without water again after an outage last week, but unlike the emergency work to stop a leak, an effort is being made to disrupt residents’ routines as little as possible.
“Surfside is tying into our water system down there near Bridge Harbor and they actually made that connection yesterday,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said Wednesday. “But when they did that, they had an issue with a valve close to their connection that they’re going to be required to fix, and to fix that, they have to shut down the water.”
While there had been a plan to shut down the water in the early morning, Kelty said they are trying to avoid that so it would have minimal disruption for customers.
Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Bisso said he was talking to his engineer and waiting to hear back on the options available.
“That’s on the Freeport side and I am not sure of the date they’re going to do it,” he said. “It’s in conjunction with the person that’s putting in the water line over here to the island and they were talking this morning about when it was going to be done.”
Rincon trial delayed
Pearland attorney Gregory Rincon will have a new judge overseeing his case on forgery and theft charges.
Greg Hill, who also practices in Pearland, will be sworn in as the 239th District Court judge Jan. 1 after being elected to the bench last month. He replaces the retiring Patrick Sebesta.
Rincon’s trial has been delayed until March 6. He was charged in January with theft of between $150,000 and $300,000, a second-degree felony, on accusations he pocketed settlement checks intended for a client. In April, additional charges of theft of the elderly and forgery were added to the case.
He remains free on combined bonds worth $85,000.
At the time of his initial arrest, Rincon was a candidate for the County Court at Law No. 2 bench. He finished fourth in the five-person Republican Party primary March 1.
