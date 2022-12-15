CLUTE
The old “teach a man to fish” adage accurately describes the purpose of the Brazosport ISD’s first Career and Technology Education Christmas Market.
Students from Brazosport and Brazoswood high schools put the skills Thursday they’ve learned in their CTE classes into practice by making holiday items for the bazaar at the Brazoswood CTE Center.
“We wanted to showcase our students’ talent.” Fine Arts and CTE Director Amy Pope said. “These are all student-made, and it gives our teachers and our students an opportunity to showcase their programs, as well as the money will go back to that program.”
The market highlighted the varied programs in the center, including jalapeño cookers from welding, paw print ornaments from the Barking Bucs veterinary science program and flower arrangements from the floral department.
Each class dipped into its activity fund to pay for the items they chose to make or sell. Any revenue from the market will be used to further fund class activities for the year, Pope said.
Guests bought tickets of varied amounts at the entrance to Brazoswood’s CTE building that would be exchanged for items instead of cash so money would exchange hands only once during the day.
Even four-legged guests were welcome to have their picture taken with Santa or create one-of-a-kind paw print ornaments in the veterinary science department.
The department provides grooming and doggy day care for Brazosport ISD employees three days a week, which helps the students get real-life training, agriculture science teacher Gail Coulter said.
Jackson Thorn personalized the ornaments by using his self-taught calligraphy skills on each one.
Thorn is a senior at Brazoswood who is in the ag practicum program for veterinary sciences, he said.
“To be honest, I did it for the endorsement, but I also really want to hang out in school here and I really I like it,” Thorn said. “I was told that I needed to take this because it’s good for science classes and looks good for college.”
He wants to follow many of his family members into the medical field, Thorn said.
Jalapeño grills in ornamental shapes made by Brazosport High welding students were among the unique items available at the market.
They make good white elephant game gifts, Brazosport welding teacher Jimmy Crainer said.
The cost of metal supplies for their department has doubled since before the pandemic, so the market’s proceeds will help tremendously with purchasing new supplies in January, he said.
When the students build a project, they realize they have to have something of quality to sell, Brazosport welding teacher Bobby Woodruff said.
“You see their eyes light up once they see that they actually made it and it works,” Woodruff said. “Once they see it done, it encourages them to do better, bigger or nicer.”
Also on display at the market were handmade signs, Western art projects and fun holiday wood crafts made by Brazosport senior Andrew Madrigal.
Madrigal has been woodworking since eighth grade, which means he’s practiced a lot, he said.
“I just have like a real passion for this. I enjoy doing it,” Madrigal said.
He enjoyed showcasing his items because it felt great to give back to the community and be able to use his talent for good things, Madrigal said.
Although Madrigal wants to be a process technician once he’s done with school, he will use the skills he’s learned in his CTE classes for a side hustle, he said.
Madrigal’s welding ag teacher, MaKenzy Mulder, loves seeing her kids do well, she said.
“It’s really cool to work with the students and help them develop that longevity and now foresight into, 20 years from now, do I really want to be still working in the plants long hours, or do I want to be doing what I love in my own shop?” Mulder said.
Brazosport High has a large population of economically disadvantaged kids, and if teachers can teach them a skill that allows them to go out and make a little bit of profit for themselves during high school, then they can see they can support themselves after high school, Mulder said.
The market is a great way to get the community involved in what the kids are doing, she said.
The main lobby of the Brazoswood CTE building was packed with visitors meandering among the different tables and seeing what the students had to offer.
Brazosport ISD information technology employee Ashley Freeman came out to get her dog’s picture taken and purchase a dog print ornament.
“They have a lot of beautiful things that they make,” Freeman said. “The kids do a really good job. It’s a nice experience for everybody to be able to come out and see what the kids can do.”
Her coworker, Joanie Guined, had made several purchases. She bought a flower bouquet for her hairdresser, puzzle money holders for her grandson’s stocking stuffers and gourmet popcorn for herself, she said.
Brazosport College Dean of School and College Partnerships Priscilla Sanchez came out to support her dual-credit students. She was not surprised by the level of talent displayed, she said.
“I think I’m surprised at the level of professional quality of products, like the delivery of it,” Sanchez said. “And all the students are eager to tell you about how they did the process and how they made it and so it’s been true that everything has a story.”
