JONES CREEK

Budget workshop tonight

Jones Creek aldermen will have a workshop tonight as they work on putting together the village’s 2022-23 budget.

The proposed property tax rate to fund that budget yalso will be discussed.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.

Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.

