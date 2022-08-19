LAKE JACKSON — A downtown Houston office is an unlikely place to launch a bird conservation effort beyond pigeons and grackles, but that is what Raymond Weston Johnson did.
His mission blossomed into the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, a sanctuary in Southern Brazoria County opened more than 20 years ago on a 34-acre property donated by Dow Chemical Co.
Johnson, 82, who died Aug. 3 at his home in Green Valley, Arizona, was part of the Nature Conservancy of Texas when he began the bird observatory, said his former business partner, Cecilia Riley.
“He was working for the Nature Conservancy, and then Texas Parks and Wildlife has secured a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant to hire a state coordinator to start the first nationwide bird conservation initiative for songbirds,” she said. “I took that position, and that was in Austin where I worked with Parks and Wildlife and Ray. That’s where I met him, and he was very interested in bird conservation.”
Riley would move on to work directly with Johnson, and they put together the vision of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, she said.
“We started in Houston where we were given some donated office space, and we were there for a couple of years,” Riley said. “I met some folks from Dow Chemical, and they had the piece of property where the observatory is now in Brazoria County. They made it available to us to have our bird observatory, so we moved it there.”
From 1994 until 2001, Johnson was part of The Nature Conservancy of Texas, Riley said. After the bird observatory opened in Lake Jackson in 1999, he and Riley worked to connect other conservation sites, she said.
“During that whole period, Ray and I served on that board of directors for the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, and he was very instrumental in helping me instill a network of partner sites,” she said.
Johnson used his position with the Nature Conservancy Network to connect with sites in Mexico and Louisiana, and it grew from there, she said.
Those partnerships led to more than 7 million acres of stopover and wintering habitat in five countries for neotropical migrants, according to his obituary. As a program manager stationed in Houston and San Antonio, he oversaw the Texas City Prairie Preserve, an introduction site for the critically endangered Atwater’s Prairie Chicken.
Born in North Central India, where his parents, John and Edna, were missionaries, he was exposed to birds and animals before moving to New York in 1945. From 1959 until 1990, Johnson worked for and became a master tool and die maker. He eventually took assignments in England and France teaching mathematics and management training to IBM employees.
After retirement from IBM, he had a choice between pursuing a law degree or a master’s program in wildlife management, and chose to follow his love for birds. He earned his master’s in wildlife biology from North Carolina State University in 1993.
Another of his favorite activities was hunting, and it took him to places such as Alaska and Hawaii on a mission to find about 100 different species of birds — one he accomplished in 2013 in Juneau, Alaska, with the Sooty grouse. He also hunted grouse in Norway, Sweden and Scotland, turkey in Mexico and geese in Canada. However, he would collect only one or two specimens of each species.
Also a taxidermist, he donated his collection to The Center for the Arts and Sciences in Clute, North Carolina Natural History Museum in Raleigh, North Carolina and Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. His donations are now used at the college to study collections.
Saving live birds was equally important to Johnson, Riley said.
“Birds and the observatory were his passion, and he was proud about how it has advanced since 1997,” Riley said. “We both had the same passion for coastal bird protection.”
