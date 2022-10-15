RIVER’S END — A string of grass fires in River’s End might not be accidental.
A fire in the subdivision was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday about a grass fire. It’s the latest of several in the area.
“It grabbed about 2 acres, approximately 5 miles down (FM) 2918 off 2611,” River’s End Fire Chief Al Roth said. “It started abruptly about 100 yards off the road. I would love to say more. I think somebody’s intentionally setting these fires. I’ll just stop there.”
It took roughly about an hour to put out the flames, Roth said. The Brazoria and Jones Creek fire departments helped fight the fire.
Roth can’t prove the fires are being set intentionally, but he said the area has never had a problem with grass fires on such a steady basis before.
River’s End has experienced three fires within a 2-mile stretch and one 2 1/2 miles down the road from there, Roth said.
“It’s just the last few fires have been real suspicious cases down here,” Roth said. “My honest opinion is that they’re getting intentionally set.”
Grass fires are difficult to investigate, making it all but impossible to prove his suspicion.
“When I got to the area, it was every bit of 100 yards off the road and coming towards the road,” he said. “It was off the road enough that nobody threw a cigarette out the window.”
Gayla Murphy is a news writer and copy editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.