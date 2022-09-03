Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Columbia Historical Museum fish fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave. Tickets $15. Benefits the museum. No presales. Drive-through only. Call 979-345-6125.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 6 p.m. at 531 CR 330, Freeport. Music, food trucks, cold beer, wine, vendors and local artists. Contact jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 713-594-4768.
Youth Fishing Day: 9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 2-17 years old accompanied by an adult. Bring your fishing poles, bait, and lawn chairs for a morning of catch and release fishing. Contact 979-292-0100 or seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Call 979-345-4409.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth and Mars.” Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Senior Adult Social Club: 6:30 at Smithhart’s Texas Grill, 2440 N. Velasco St., Angleton. For those over 55; yearly dues of $25. Call Eddie Forbes at 979-864-0044.
Mid-Coast Corvette Club: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting at On The River, 919 W. Second St., Freeport. Open to all Corvette owners. Call 979-236-5393.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Asiel’s Restaurant, 330 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Monthly tuition: $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Come learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
Teen Tuesday Sea Bunny Squishies: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Teens & Tweens Shrinky Dinks: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
