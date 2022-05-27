Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Spring Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. This week: AM/FM The ’70s Rock Experience. Live music, dancing and food trucks. Bring own refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Bama Breeze. Music, food and more. Call 979-848-5600.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring chairs and your Nerf guns. Call 281-388-4299.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Dominos Pizza, 305 N. Gulf Blvd. Contact Olivia Kloss at 979-665-9830 or mac6813@macpizza.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through June at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Shakespeare and Voice Workshop with John Feltch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts & Sciences 400 College Drive, Clute. $20 adults, $15 for students age 16 through college. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Hosted by Brazosport Center Stages, Contact Callie Ayers at 979-997-2983 or cayers@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Fight Like A Girl Self Defense Class: 2 p.m. at School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team Lake Jackson, 425 This Way St., Lake Jackson. Call 210-769-6225.
Intuitive Herbalism: Noon to 2 p.m. at Mad’s Place, 418 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Teaching the concept of using intuition when working with herbs. Call Miranda at 979-266-9754
Sunday
An Evening with Master Actor John Feltch: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Feltch, whose stage appearances include Broadway, off-Broadway and Houston’s Alley Theatre for over 11 years as a resident artist, will explore the continuing history and importance of Shakespeare performances for today’s audiences. Free, but space is limited. RSVP at www.ljhistory.org or call 979-297-1570.
Bingo: Noon at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Public welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Memorial Day Cemetery Services: 8 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, 8:20 a.m. at Restful Peace Cemetery in Brazoria, 8:40 a.m. at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, 9 a.m. at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, 9:30 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, 9:45 a.m. at McGrew Cemetery in Sweeny, 10:15 a.m. at Morris Cemetery in Danciger, 10:30 a.m. at Brown Cemetery in Danciger, and 10:50 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger. Presented by West Brazos VFW Post 8551. Public invited to honor deceased veterans. Call 979-236-3248.
Free veterans family breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lodge No. 5, 313 Jackson St. West Columbia. Call 979-345-3929.
Memorial Day Ceremony: 5 p.m. at The American Legion, Mattson-Ringgold Post 503, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. All ages welcome. Speaker will be Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Pavers to be installed and dedicated. Call Sandy Weems at 979-313-8611.
