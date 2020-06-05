The Homeland Preparedness Project usually would be in the height of providing in-person training in the event of a disaster. While the pandemic has altered its normal practice, the organization is remaining hurricane-focused.
“We are constantly evaluating our plans both for our own organizations and for things like sheltering and evacuations and other services we provide to the community,” Executive Director Bill Ray said. “Obviously there’s some new factors we have to plan for.”
Homeland Preparedness Project, which is based in Alvin, has had to adapt its protocols like many other organizations.
“Generally at this point in the year, we’d be doing exercises and a lot of in-person training,” Ray said. “We’ve had to shift to doing more virtual training using webinars to help get all of our team members trained and ready to go. Ninety percent of our training is usually in-person.”
While unable to train volunteers in person, the organization is assisting the mobile COVID-19 testing site in Angleton.
“We’re trying to learn new ways on how to provide the services that we do, especially our training,” Program Coordinator Kristan Karber said. “Everything has been kind of crazy and we’re helping with traffic control at the testing site and providing our air-conditioned space for the nurses.”
If there were an evacuation recommendation, the organization can help a limited number of people leave.
“If there is a Category 3 or above hurricane, we plan to evacuate between 1,500 and 3,000 people who cannot get out on their own,” Ray said. “Now with people out of work and other issues going on, what does that look like? Is 3,000 a big enough number?”
The organization has been affected financially as well as physically, Ray said.
“Our funding has been affected dramatically,” he said. “We normally do some fundraising things and we have something big planned for October. It’s a major event that’s a gigantic part of our funding and we don’t know if that’s going to happen.”
The lack of funding and uncertainty for the future bring worries, he said.
“We prepare for a lot of different things, so it is very concerning to us,” Ray said. “Especially in providing the services our counties and our citizens rely on. If we don’t have enough trained people there is a gap.”
Although the current crisis is keeping people at home, Ray has seen a surge in applications for volunteers.
“We saw increased applications with floods and hurricanes and we did with COVID,” he said. “We probably have several hundred new people in the past two months. That’s why we started this because we knew people wanted to help and they needed a way to get involved.”
