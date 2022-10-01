LAKE JACKSON — The city added a fresh link in the chain of command by promoting a longtime officer as its new assistant chief of police.
Carey Lankford, who is moving up from lieutenant detective, has steadily worked his way up from entry-level patrol officer after graduating from the Brazosport College Police Academy in 2007.
Born in Houston and raised in Clute, Lankford graduated from Brazoswood High School and attended a couple of technical schools before deciding in his mid-20s he wanted to go to the police academy, he said.
His influences to join the force were his aunt, who was the first female motorcycle officer in Lake Jackson in the mid-’80s, and his grandfather, who served in the military police, Lankford said.
“All the way growing up, I was in awe of the police profession and — with my grandfather — having a real positive view of the career of being in law enforcement,” Lankford said. “That’s why I was like I always wanted to be a police officer growing up so let me see if I can make that happen.”
As soon as he completed the academy, Lankford accepted a reserve position with the Clute Police Department. They didn’t have a full-time opening, so he kept his eyes open for other opportunities, he said.
“I was just held in reserve status but I came out and worked with the guys and gals every night and continued to put in my applications at places, one of which was Lake Jackson,” Lankford said.
Two months into his reserve position, Lake Jackson Police Department called him for an interview. Hired in September 2007, he has been there since. he said.
“I was on patrol and had been on patrol. Working my way up, I did not necessarily have the aspirations to move up through the patrol ranks of corporal or sergeant,” Lankford said. “I was, from day one, geared to want to go to investigations division.”
All of the training and promotional testing, along with volunteer programs within the department in which he participated, had to do with investigations, he said.
In 2014, he moved off patrol duty and into a detective position.
Investigative work resonated with him since learning about it at the academy, Lankford said.
In about 2008 or 2009, he completed a six-month internship where he shadowed a detective for a few months, and that gave him a good perspective of what happens on the back side of an investigation, he said.
“I just fell in love. I mean, it was puzzle-solving,” Lankford said. “It was the satisfaction of getting at the base, the summation of the case not just from the control side of it where you’re the frontline person and dealing with the situation as that occurs or just after it occurs.”
After being promoted from detective to sergeant to lieutenant, stepping into the assistant chief position is not a move he set out to make, he said.
“I felt like this was the next progression of my career or hoped that it would be,” Lankford said. “There are very qualified candidates that could put in for the position as well, and I was thankful to be the one that was selected.”
The new role places Lankford as a supervisor over all the lieutenants and encompasses more than just one division. He will oversee day-to-day operations, have some budgeting responsibilities and supervise the administrative staff, among a whole list of other things that come with the position. He will also fill in for Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux when necessary, Lankford said.
Kibodeaux is excited for Lankford to take over the position, the chief said.
“He’s right across the hall there, and I’ll know if he’s not doing his job,” Kibodeaux said with a laugh. “I’m certainly confident that we had a great choice. We’re fortunate. We have great leaders here. We have three lieutenants that could have been considered for that position. It was a win-win no matter which direction we went, so we have full confidence that Carey’s gonna do a wonderful job.”
Based on Lankford’s work in the Criminal Investigations Division, Kibodeaux believes he is a great person for the job, the chief said.
“If you compare what he’s done as an administrator at CID, we’re hoping that he does those same things where he’s at now for the lieutenants in the department,” Kibodeaux said. “He has the right mentality. He gets the best work out of people. He just works with everybody really, really well.”
Managing people is a test of leadership skills, and Lankford did an outstanding job, Kibodeaux said.
“I believe we have the best investigations team around, and Carey’s leadership there was a big part of that,” he said.
Lankford believes dedication to work is scarce in today’s society, but he has dedicated his life to his city, the community and his job, and that’s what got him to this new position, he said.
“It’s been, for the most part, a delight throughout my career to be able to serve the communities where I grew up,” Lankford said.
