DANBURY
Just as her junior year began, Jayden Peltier had to deal with a horrible ending.
Her mother, Robyn Sebesta Peltier, lost her battle with colon cancer on Aug. 27, 2020. She relied on her family to deal with the loss, and they relied on Jayden’s strength to help them though it.
“In our family, we definitely relied on each other and were very open and we can talk about anything you were feeling,” said Jayden Peltier, who graduated Friday from Danbury High School.
That openness helped all of them, dad Clint Peltier said.
“She’s been very strong, probably stronger than the rest of us, and she’s helped keep it together,” he said.
Alicia Neubauer, Jayden Peltier’s third-grade teacher, has been a big influence in the young woman’s life, both personally and academically. It’s why Peltier chose her for special recognition during the Top 10 breakfast hosted by the Danbury ISD Education Foundation.
“Her mom battling cancer for all those years prepared her in the sense of knowing that, even though her mom was being dealt the cards, that her mom never ever gave up and never blamed or was upset at God or bitter around people,” Neubauer said.
Maturity and tenacity are attributes that helped Peltier finish high school ranked No. 3 in her class.
“If she doesn’t understand, she will keep working until she gets it right, and I think that’s what’s pushed her to No. 3 in our class, because she’s just always been determined and focused and driven to understand and to grasp knowledge,” Neubauer said.
Jayden Peltier’s favorite part of her senior year was cheering at the football games after fans were allowed to return last fall. The Panthers’ fans changed the atmosphere of the games and helped them win as Danbury secured a playoff sport for the first time in eight years.
There are family videos of a 3-year-old Jayden doing cheers they didn’t think she knew, her father said. Peltier would start cheerleading as a seventh-grader at Danbury Junior High and continue through her senior year.
She earned a place in the National Honor Society and helps out at her church, volunteering with events that include food, games and auctions.
“They raised $50,000, $60,000 a year, so it’s a big event for our church and we’ve been in it for 18 years,” Clint Peltier said.
Although Jayden Peltier grew up preferring the University of Texas, she plans to enroll in Texas A&M in the business department to continue her education this fall. A family member was a big reason behind her decision to trade in the burnt orange for maroon.
“My cousin Ali and her mom are really big A&M fans, and since we were born, we knew we wanted to go to college together,” Jayden Peltier said.
The traditions, culture and activities around campus are what stood out about A&M after she went to a baseball game there two weeks ago. Clint Peltier pitched the networking and job opportunities the school will provide, and called her opening the acceptance letter “a very proud moment.”
“She worked hard to be near the top of her class and she was good with that, but I think the next chapter in life is going to be just as good, if not, better,” he said.
Although Jayden Peltier is excited about the next chapter, she knows leaving Danbury will be difficult.
“It’s going to be emotional,” she said. “I know there are going to be some tears because I don’t want to leave all of my friends and my teachers.”
Neubauer’s daughter also attended Texas A&M and understands the transition from high school to a university can be difficult.
“I know with Jayden’s personality, her drive, strength and willingness to tackle impossible situations, all the while smiling, I know that she’s going to thrive,” she said
Jayden Peltier is ready for her next chapter, she said.
“I love high school but at a point, you’re ready to go off and spread your wings,” Jayden Peltier said.
