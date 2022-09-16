SURFSIDE BEACH — Concerned taxpayers came to voice their displeasure to City Council regarding the tax rate remaining the same as county appraisers increased their property values by over 47 percent as a town.
The city estimates that it will collect more than $500,000 in additional revenue, with over $39,000 of that total coming from new development.
“One thing you have to remember is that 47 percent increase comes from your county— that’s the ad valorem increase overall,” Alderman Oscar Jalfi said. “We’re keeping the tax rate exactly the same. Because your tax values have gone up on your property, that’s the 47 percent increase. We all need to vote against that at the county level. There’s nothing we can do about that here.”
However, residents who came to the meeting continued to express skepticism over the council’s position, asking why the budget had not been kept flat as some other municipalities had done in order to lower the tax rate. Different approaches were taken by the council to explain why they felt the rate was justified, despite the spike in values assigned by the Assessor’s Office.
“I can’t afford to pay more in taxes. I feel for y’all,” Alderman Jonathan Gerber said, but expressed that the city’s taxes were only a small amount of the increases which had been hitting Surfside.
Mayor Gregg Bisso said that for most taxpayers, there would be an increase of about $16 per $100,000 of value for homeowners going to the town. The council expressed a need for the additional revenue due to the bad timing of inflation hitting while expenses are at a high due to the water and sewer systems experiencing a drastic need for rehabilitation, as well as the implementation of an EMS system for the city.
When asked about why the city was taking the increase in revenue rather than keeping the budget flat or reducing it, Alderman Sean Robertson said it was because the city was not where it should be, financially, compared to other municipalities.
“With that statement, let’s look at the broader context— what we had to do the last couple of years is we were woefully behind. What you’re probably referring to is cities that were ahead. Their municipal services like sewer and water were up to date, if not ahead. Ours was negligent, behind and fined by the state. We formally can’t use our wells,” he said. “We just didn’t do a lot of updating over the years, so we’ve had to really catch up because of that.”
The council decided to move forward without any changes and unanimously voted to approve both the tax rate and budget for the fiscal year, going into effect in October.
In other business, the council took action regarding the city’s police, disbanding the “on duty phone” line, citing concerns regarding possible downsides and litigation in relation to recent events which had caused confusion when calls had come in to on-duty officers without interpretation by dispatch officers. They also instituted a new line entitled the “We Care Program,” which residents can use to receive regular welfare checks from local law enforcement.
Police Chief Gary McClain said that emergency calls should always contact 911. Non-emergency calls should go to the county Sheriff’s Office— which provided details over the radio to the local authorities— and the police station number should be contacted during regular business hours with questions or other non-enforcement business.
The council also created a panel to choose a date for a community meeting regarding the Sea Port Oil Terminal Deepwater Port Project proposal that was last addressed in such a manner in 2019. Since that time, an environmental impact report has been completed, as well as public comment on the issue, and at least one civic group has been created to oppose the project. Everyone requesting the meeting agreed that they wanted both sides to be represented and expressed a desire for representatives of Chevron/Enterprise to be at the meeting for questions and possible debate.
In two agenda items, Surfside looked to live up to their namesake, deciding to sponsor the upcoming Texas Gulf Surfing Association Surf Contest, which the TGSA will be holding in Surfside in October of next year, as well as approving city support for the Surfside SurfFest, a new event being held by the the town’s own newly formed nonprofit organization, the Kai Ulani Project.
The city agreed to provide two port-a-potties for the event, as well as regulate traffic for a limited area and wave vendor fees. McClain said he was volunteering for security, and another officer would also be present.
