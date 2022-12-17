Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Surfing Santas: Noon to 3 p.m. at Surfside Beach. Watch Santa and his helpers relax as they surf the waves. Fun for all ages. Call 979-233-1531.
Candlelight Christmas at Varner Hogg: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Vendors, Victoria Santa, wassail, Christmas cookies and more. Call 979-345-4656.
Gulf Coast Toy Run: Noon at Stonebridge RV Park, 15804 Highway 35 N., Sweeny. $20 a bike, $25 per couple. Bike ride for the youth of Gulf Coast CASA and CPS. Gift cards accepted for donations. Call 979-318-3725.
6th annual Toy Giveaway For Kids: Noon to 2 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Gifts will be provided by Ladies of Destiny for ages 1-12 years old. Children must be present to receive the Christmas giveaways. Call Ernesta Washington at 832-545-1372.
66th annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Live production of the story of the birth of Jesus. Free; public welcome. Outdoors, so bring chairs. Call 979-297-6003 or visit stimothy.org.
Wreaths Across America: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery, 1646 N. Main St., Sweeny. Laying wreaths on the graves of 300 veterans. Call Glen James at 979-824-0031.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway. 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Wild Peach Market: 5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Creating and Reaching Goals In Life And Money: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Monica Flores will present tips on improving well being financially and personally. Call 800-510-3111.
Jingle and Mingle: 11:45 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring a $5 wrapped or in a bag for the gift exchange. Call 979-297-2013.
Santa Storytime and Visit: 2 to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
Destiny Express: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Come take a ride on the Destiny Express with live musical production. Free train rides, s’mores and hot chocolate. Call 979-265-3590.
Sunday
Christmas by the Fireside: 4 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Holiday performance by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Tickets $30. Call 979-230-3658.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 4 p.m. at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
66th annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Live production of the story of the birth of Jesus. Free; public welcome. Outdoors, so bring chairs. Call 979-297-6003 or visit stimothy.org.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Season Of Light Planetarium Show: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 adults and $3 children. Call 979-265-3376.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Christmas Meeting: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at RiverPlace at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Free event with music, food and door prizes; 55 and older invited. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Fun-Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Teen Time: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
A Fun Band Family Christmas: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dow Arena Theatre in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. $5 per person. Call 979-265-7731.
Perler Beads and Ornaments: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellness Center UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Successful donors will receive a free hoodie. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Winter Wonderland: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Explore different ways to build your own winter wonderland with blocks. Call 979-415-2590.
DIY Craft: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
