Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Today: Walkin’ the Line, a Johnny Cash tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Food trucks on site. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-415-2603 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Fort Velasco Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 30 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Freeport. Visit www.freeport.tx.us or call 979-233-0066.
Saturday
Summertime Sip, Shop & Stroll: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through West Columbia’s unique shops and historical sites. Call 979-345-3921.
Flag Retirement Ceremony: 10 a.m. flag drop-off, 2 p.m. ceremony at Abner Jackson Plantation Sugarmill, FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Opening: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. Features mid 1800’s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Youth Fishing Day: 9 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Bring own gear and bait. Catch and release only. For ages 16 and younger. Call 979-292-0100.
St. John Church of Freeport grand opening: 1 p.m. at St. John Church of Freeport, 919 W. Fifth St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 346-315-5155.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 9 a.m. at Gravel Bar, 525 CR 330, Freeport. Call 713-594-4768.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409 after 3 p.m.
Fun, Fellowship and Food: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Fundraiser for National Association of Mental Illness. Call 979-297-2013
“I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean”: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Area Woodworkers: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library conference room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Duane Koch 979-236-0547.
Jurassic World VBS: 9 a.m. to noon at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Email info@myflc.com.
Splash Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Adult supervision required. Fun activities for all ages. Contact rgarrett@pbfcm.com.
Sweeny Family Movie Night: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contact us@bcfa.org.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Monday
Auditions: 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. For the Shakespeare in the Glen production of “As You Like It.” Actors will be asked to present a 30-second Shakesperean monologue. Guitar playing and/or stage combat experience a plus. College credit and scholarships available. Email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Summer Music Camp 2022: 8:30 a.m. to noon daily through Friday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Tom’s Fun Band: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
