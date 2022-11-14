Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Memory Screenings: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday; days vary by location. Take a free, five-minute test and talk to a healthcare professional or trained volunteer about memory loss. Free and confidential. Available at: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way; Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.; West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.; and Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-308-4525.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Free blood center blanket; every blood donations goes towards a toy bear to a child under CPS care. Walk ins welcome. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Brazosport Parkinson’s Group meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Thankful Memories Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Landing, 294 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Bring the dish you signed up for and pictures or mementos of your loved ones to share with one another in remembrance. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Espresso Book Club: 2 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Animakit: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
First Responders Thanksgiving Dinner: 6 p.m at 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. The Mason’s at St. John’s Lodge No. 5 are inviting first responders to share Thanksgiving dinner with them. Call 979-345-3929.
Wednesday
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Brazosport Association of Retired Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker State Rep. Cody Vasut District 25. All Brazosport ISD retired personnel and guest invited. Call 979-236-5544.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Teens Bento Box: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood Freshman Library, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at 979-730-7300 or sjess@brazosportisd.net.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Houston Food Bank Food Distribution: 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Public welcome. Call 979-548-5117.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and Challenges inspired by Tiktok. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Something To Chew On With Dallam Masterson: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission free with optional $12 box lunch. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
State Of The Community Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Table sponsors available; $35 at the door/$30 prepaid. Contact Tammy at 979-849-643 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Free A1C Screenings: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Medical Center Healthy Communities Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 361-703-5442.
Adult Self-Sufficiency Group: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Live music by DJ Bino G. Free for all ages. Call 979-415-2600.
