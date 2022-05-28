ANGLETON — National Guardsmen with that deep-down body thirst may be in luck.
Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County is hosting a sports drink drive Monday and Tuesday for soldiers along the Texas-Mexico border.
“We’re calling it our Texas National Guard Border Project, and what that is, is we’re taking needed supplies to different parts of the border to the Texas National Guard,” Military Moms founder Mary Moreno said.
“This is going to be our third trip. We’ve already gone twice. We decided to do this Gatorade, Powerade, sports drink drive. Our goal is to collect 400 cases of Gatorade,.”
They aren’t picky about the brand, she said, “as long as it’s in the same family as the Gatorade.”
Some of the stops Military Moms will be making are in Rio Grande City, Laredo, Zapata and Edinburg, and she says the sports drinks are graciously accepted.
“Temperatures when we were out there last week were almost 104 (degrees), so imagine these American heroes being in full uniform with their backpacks out in that heat,” she said. “So all we’re basically doing is bringing them a little comfort from their home state, Texas.” she said.
While the organization typically has distributed toiletries, snacks and other helpful items, in this instance, they’re trying to focus on the drinks, Moreno said.
In its nearly 20-year past, the charitable group has sent care packages to troops overseas, so the focus on the country’s border is a relatively new one borne of both the times we live in, especially after the pull-out from Afghanistan, and economic realities.
“We did our first trip to the border, we went to Edinburg and our local National Guard had approached me with some basic needs,” Moreno said.
The troops found it to be a morale boost, bringing them toiletries like foot powder and deodorant, as well as pocketable snacks, she said.
They took 140 bags apiece of the hygiene items and food, along with over 100 cases of Gatorade and 20 ice chests. After a second trip, other locations started to contact Military Moms and Wives, asking for assistance.
“It’s the least that we can do,” Moreno said.
Supporting troops at home is part of a refocus by the group in the face of skyrocketing costs to send care packages to forces overseas.
“For the first time in 19 years, I will not be sending Christmas care packages,” Moreno said. “What I’m going to do this year, is we’re going to have Christmas in July and what I’m going to be concentrating on is packing needed supplies to take to the border.”
While Texans taking care of Texans is a strongly supported idea on its own, the pivot will help Military Moms continue to reach more soldiers after postal rates and supply costs have increased sharply. She’ll still be sending boxes out in June to various points around the world, from Iraq to Poland, but the concentration will be on Texas.
“When we mailed out in December 2021, our postage was close to $50,000. That doesn’t include what goes in the box,” Moreno said.
People can drop off sports drinks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Military Moms headquarters at 313 E. Mulberry St. in Angleton, where volunteers will unload them in drive-through fashion, Moreno said.
Monetary donations also can be made at the drop-off site, by checks to their Angleton address or at militarymomsandwives.org.
