OYSTER CREEK
In their first meeting open to the public in months, Oyster Creek City Council will discuss the Sea Port Oil Terminal that could potentially run a pipeline through the city.
The project includes transporting crude oil from an existing pipeline in Houston to a deepwater port, according to U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration documents.
The major oil-exporting terminal would cut through Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
The pipes will pass through the Brazos River, wetlands and Surfside neighborhood and beach.
In the proposed project, the company would install a storage tank area to store 4.8 million barrels of crude oil.
Surfside residents and council previously disapproved of the proposed project, citing environmental and residential concerns in March.
Oyster Creek officials will also vote whether to approve an ordinance that would legalize golf cart, all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles use on city streets with a 35 mph or less speed limit.
The city had previously delayed action to allow Police Chief Ruben Gonzales to review it.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday and will allow 25 percent capacity inside city hall. Residents can also view the meeting through the Zoom link on their agenda.
Residents can call 1-346-248-7799 to enter a toll-free telephone conference call as well. The meeting ID is 838 1656 4987 and the password is 967157.
