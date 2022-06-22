CLUTE
Brazoswood’s Goddard Rocket Team has high hopes for this year’s entry, which they will launch this week at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
“Every team is different, and the team dynamics change, but in the end, this team has worked hard to meet deadlines,” Brazoswood High School Rocket Engineering teacher Chris McLeod said. “A lot of these seniors have been with me for three years now, and they mark the first group of a three-year program, and I’m extremely proud of their dedication and the overtime hours and their connection and networking to this community.”
The group of 21 seniors will head to the missile range with HORIZON 1, their 8-foot, almost 230-pound rocket, in an attempt to beat the world record, Lead Engineer Karim Elyoussef said.
“We have multiple goals; the first is to get the rocket off the rails. We want the rocket to fly and work as it’s supposed to,” Elyoussef said. “The second is we’re trying to break the world record of 34,000 feet. So if everything goes right, we’ll be the new world record holders.”
The rocket is projected to reach 48,000 feet, he said.
“The rocket included things like a biological payload called dinoflagellates, and they light up when the water around it has been disturbed,” Elyoussef said. “We’re recording them and seeing how they reacted during the rocket flight, and then we’ll be using a 7-foot parachute that will deploy at apogee, which is the highest point the rocket reaches.”
HORIZON 1 includes a GPS monitor that will send the team back live information after deployment.
“We’ll spend the first day preparing and making sure we have all of the supplies and documentation is correct for the FRR (Flight Readiness Review) and making sure everything is checked off, and the rocket is safe to be around,” Elyoussef said. “The second day will be our first launch, and we will sit and wait until the Army tells us that we’re ready to launch.”
From there, the team will put the rocket on the launch pad, fill it with nitrous oxide and ensure the GPS tracking is operational, Elyoussef said.
The team began working on the rocket at the start of the school year and only finished a few days ago, he said.
During the building of the rocket, the team faced challenges they were able to overcome, McLeod said.
“They have faced shortages of materials and delays in manufacturing and shipping, and just like last year, this team has pushed through and got us a product, so we’re one of only four teams that made it,” he said.
Some parts took up to 15 weeks to arrive. The students also designed and manufactured some parts by 3-D printing, he said.
The five-day trip has many former students, including Christian Finley, hoping the rocket will even launch, he said.
“My hope mainly is that we launch; I hope it goes up,” he said. “My whole job was to get the rocket to go up, so if it does, I’ll be happy. This is pretty incredible, it’s a lot of hard work culminating into one thing, and I love it.”
It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s all been worth it, he said.
“This is what I’ve spent my time on all year,” Finley said. “I’ve done plenty of extracurriculars, and this was always my favorite. I spend time here after school and even three or four weeks into the summer. I’ve been here almost every day, so seeing it now completed is a big deal.”
Betty Watson of Lake Jackson stood in awe of what her son Josh helped build during Monday night’s unveiling in the Brazoswood CTE Center.
“I am extremely proud of him,” she said. “He’s very dedicated and a wonderful leader in the propulsion part of it. He was up here whenever he finished his part, just helping anyone else. B’wood is an amazing opportunity for these students, and it’s amazing for them to do this. Hopefully, they beat the record.”
Josh Watson worked on the propulsion part of the rocket, he said.
“(I) helped work on the motor itself that powers the rocket and worked on the solid portation of the fuel grain,” he said. “This year, we decided to 3-D print the fuel. It’s like a continuation of what we did last year.”
Not only was this the community’s first time seeing the rocket, but also the first time Finley and some others had seen it in one piece, he said.
“We didn’t assemble it until a few days ago, so we’ve only seen it in separate parts, so now that it’s together, it’s amazing,” he said.
The team will know by Monday if they broke the world record, McLeod said.
