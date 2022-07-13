FREEPORT— Councilman Jeff Peña once again attempted to get City Manager Tim Kelty fired from his position, and once again failed.
After an executive session during Monday’s special City Council meeting, Peña made two motions, the first to dismiss Kelty and the second to suspend him without pay. With Councilman Troy Brimmage absent, a 2-2 tie vote failed to oust the official, who has been targeted by Peña for some time.
“I make a motion that we terminate immediately the City Manager for the gross injustices and failures to the families of Freeport,” Peña said.
Councilman Mario Muraira seconded the motion, which Peña and Muraira voted for and Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain voted “nay.”
Peña then attempted a second motion that would have seen Kelty suspended without pay and Finance Director Cathy Ezell take over his duties until further review could be made of charges Peña brought up in closed session. During discussion, the frustrations of the previous Monday’s meeting began to rekindle as Bass issued a warning to Peña.
“Excuse me, sir. Do not discuss what is discussed in executive session, sir. You know that is a violation. We have talked about it. Confine it to non-executive session motions,” Bass said.
The two continued to interrupt each other, with Peña edging toward what he was allowed to discuss and Bass repeatedly calling on Peña to make the motion he declared his intent to put forth.
“I would really like to request that you not rush me every moment I have the floor,” Peña said.
“I would have thought that since you’ve done these motions six months ago that you’d be ready,” Bass said in response.
After Peña expressed once more that he was not allowed to bring up what he wanted to discuss, Bass again interrupted.
“Councilman Peña, that is the second time that you’ve violated the rules of executive session,” Bass said. “I am not going to warn you again. Please sir, make your motion.”
His second motion failed along the same voting lines. As the motion to adjourn was passed, Peña repeatedly vocalized, “Nay,” as the lone dissenting vote.
“I am ashamed. I am ashamed,” Bass said as he struck the table.
It was the culmination of another uneasy meeting of the council. Earlier, Peña explicitly corrected Bass to refer to him as “Councilman Peña” after the mayor referred to him by his first name.
The 2-2 vote was a theme for the night, with Peña and Muraira voting on the items they brought before the council outside of the regular scheduled sessions, having been tabled from the previous meeting. The first business brought up was the moving of a jogging trail to the top of the levee in Freeport Municipal Park and to use crushed granite for the new trail, calling it safer.
Cain said he agreed in theory with the change to the top of the levy, but was not ready to change the material being used since there had been a vote on it previously. The subject was moved on after a lengthy discussion when Cain said he would not vote on the matter until a third bid for the project was obtained, which could happen as early as next week.
This was followed by Peña motioning to repeal a decision made the previous week to have the Olson and Olson law firm serve as interim city attorney when Chris Duncan’s contract ceases Friday.
Peña said he was unhappy with the firm’s work for the city when he was a member of the economic development corporation. Olson and Olson represented the city for a time during lawsuits filed over the marina project, Peña said, providing additional grounds for his objection. Bass indicated he felt Olson and Olson had followed the city’s instructions at the time and they were not responsible for any issues that later ensued. This vote also failed 2-2.
Before executive session, Peña brought up the Volkswagen tax abatement, asking that the council officially request a copy of the contract between VW and Port Freeport, which would lease the automaker property for its proposed $115 million project.
Bass noted the council had already voted on the the abatement, and the port and VW were not under stipulation to provide the contract. The vote on Peña’s request fell along the same lines as the others that night.
