ANGLETON — A 21-year-old Brazoria man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of 46-year-old Brian Warren.
Haydn Dean Muirheid is charged with accident involving death in connection with the collision at about 2:10 a.m. Friday between South Velasco Street and Cemetery Road. Responding officers found a body in the roadway, which Warren’s daughter later identified.
Investigators determined a dark-colored pickup hit Warren as he walked in the street and drove off, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernest DeLosSantos said.
Angleton Criminal Investigation Division tracked a gray 2012 Toyota Tundra, which they believed to be the vehicle that hit Warren, to Muirheid. They found the vehicle with front-end damage Tuesday, and after questioning him, arrested Muirheid.
Breah Warren is glad police made an arrest in her father’s death, and she now wants justice, she said.
“I think what they are charging him with isn’t right,” she said. “He fled the scene after running him over. He knew what he was doing. There’s no excuse to run from a scene after running someone over. What if he was still alive? What if he could have saved my dad’s life? But instead, he fled the scene as if nothing happened.”
Accident causing death is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.
Muirheid remained at the Angleton jail Wednesday evening on $80,000 bond.
Although an arrest was made, it is still an ongoing investigation, DeLosSantos said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
