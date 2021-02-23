The weather may have turned sunny without a cloud in the sky but local businesses are still feeling the wrath of last week’s winter storm, from repairing busted pipes to recouping lost revenue.
Local favorite, Sharkie’s Bar and Grill, was not ready to serve National Margarita Day specials for Monday. Owner Tammy Dading instead helped work crews find busted pipes and leaks throughout her bar.
“We are still in the process of putting holes everywhere to fix pipes,” Dading said. “I know there are three breaks in the main line coming from downstairs that were fixed, which we had to bring water up through to look for more leaks.”
Despite spending four hours wrapping pipes, turning off the water and draining the lines before the storm’s arrival, the unprecedented freeze left its mark on the bar, which remains closed.
“It got so cold in here the water in the toilet was frozen solid and broke,” Dading said. “We got water back Friday, so we couldn’t check for leaks until then. It’s just been one obstacle after another.”
The bar lost power around 2 a.m. Feb. 15 and it did not return until Wednesday, Dading said.
Dading hopes to reopen by today but repair parts have been scarce for the crew.
“I was really shooting for today [Monday],” Dading said. “As long they come back with the materials they need, it should be ready tomorrow.”
In Sweeny, coffee shop Dark Roast Co. has a difficult time offering customers its array of cappuccinos, macchiatos and lattes.
Manager Duana Ceaser prioritized her staff and guests’ safety over profits.
“It’s been very affective to the business,” Ceaser said. “We can’t serve anything hot during the cold times. We do have bottled waters so we can still do frappes and cold brews. It would’ve taken a lot for my girls to use and keep track of all of the bottled waters and with the uncertainty, we decided we were boiling our water for the dishes. Health is more important than business.”
Hot water is needed for the coffee shop to continue serving hot coffees, Ceaser said.
“I haven’t been able to make coffee all week,” Assistant Manager Sally Burrell said. “We are running off the cold brew we made last week so I’m limited on my drinks right now.
Burrell also has adjusted the cafe’s food menu due to the lack of ingredients needed for its burgers.
“For my burgers, I’m out of buns and I can’t find more buns, so it’s just crazy,” Burrell said. “We have run out of milk and I’m having to use panini bread instead of the hamburger buns.”
Ceaser expects buns and other shipments to arrive “hopefully” by Thursday.
Restaurants were not the only services to be impacted by the freezing weather. Beautyland Studios in Lake Jackson was closed for a week as rolling blackouts and boil water notices became the new norm.
“There were a few days where we weren’t sure with the power and the water,” Owner Olga Esquenda said. “We just had to reschedule our whole week. We mainly had power issues so we couldn’t have the power going out in the middle of the service.”
Monday was the beauty parlor’s first day back open since below freezing temperatures and icy conditions froze much of Texas last week.
“We are trying to be as positive as possible,” Esquenda said. “It’s been hard. You always struggle the first year you are open but we just can’t wait to be back to some normalcy. These two years have been hard.”
Linda Cardona of Linda & Co. Hair Salon in Freeport states her business dipped “probably 90 percent” since the storm wiped out electricity and water for days.
“I haven’t used any water at the salon yet,” Cardona said. “It’s been a little more than a week. I don’t have hardly any business. I hope I can get going back up.”
Because of the water notice, the salon can only provide haircuts and no chemical or color services, Cardona said.
“It’s only about three or four customers a day if that but I don’t need water for haircuts,” Cardona said. “First COVID and now this.”
