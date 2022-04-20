The Facts the number of new homes projected to come to Angleton is 2,500. A story about Angleton University in Tuesday's edition of The Facts contained an incorrect number.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Texas Healthcare Is a Problem for Legislature (4)
- Read sues Brazoria County (3)
- Angleton officer suspended after a weekend incident (2)
- Gibson wins state title (1)
- Gary Alvin Rodgers (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Chickens belong in the country (1)
- Vietnam veterans still living through the war (1)
- Terry honored for roles on port, in community (1)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Selena tidbit no shock to locals (1)
- Odella Caldwell (1)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Treat all refugees the same (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for April 8, 2022 (1)
- TAKE OUR POLL: Should Lake Jackson allow residents to raise a limited number of chickens in their backyards? (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Border initiative not as tough as it sounds (1)
- Mary Sue Beard Smith (1)
- Freeport EDC awards student for logo design (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Click above for Submission Form ↑
Latest News
- Chicken push lays an egg
- Lake Jackson Intermediate students look to the future of apps
- Freeport brings in outside counsel over city attorney
- Brazos concerns continue to inspire coalition
- Lady Panthers run-rule Van Vleck
- THE SCOOP: Service gets an upgrade at Gulf Coast Chevrolet
- Hill, Jones lead all-district list
- Athletes face fierce competition at area
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.