FREEPORT — The men who were told to leave Freedom House last week have received a short-term legal reprieve.
Justice of the Peace Robin Rape ruled Tuesday enough of a tenant and landlord relationship exists between the members of the live-in addiction recovery program at the church and its founder, Pastor Ernie Hutchings, that a formal eviction process would have to be followed.
A writ of reentry had been filed by the men, who are represented by attorney Doug Colvin. He did not wish to make a public comment about the case when contacted by The Facts.
“I believe that these matters should be tried in a court of law and not in the court of public opinion,” Colvin said. “Everything is sworn and of public record.”
Hutchings must post verbal and written legal notices of eviction at least three days prior to not allowing them back on the property in accordance with Texas laws, Rape said. After that point, if the men do not vacate the property, he will be able to pursue the matter further through the court system.
“We actually had a hearing today and basically what this hearing was to establish, because Judge Rape had said this is a very unusual case — they’ve never had anything quite like it — to establish whether or not there was a tenant-landlord relationship,” Autumn McGinnis said.
McGinnis is a member of the Brazoria County Recovery Committee and is friends with those involved, she said. She is familiar with the Freedom House program because she had family utilize it, she said. The committee works a lot with the members of Freedom House so she was “worried and willing to help wherever I can.”
“They were able to establish that, at least verbally and through other services that were traded and done, that there was enough there to say that there was a landlord-tenant relationship, so a writ of reentry has been filed,” McGinnis said. “So as of today, the guys will be allowed back on the property, temporarily.”
Hutchings disagreed with the court’s ruling, citing the lack of any rental agreement.
“It’s a shame that it’s come to this. That’s not a place that people pay rent. I’m not their landlord and they’re not my tenants,” Hutchings said. “I give a warning out to churches that consider housing people — be careful because they set a precedent here in the court today that the people that you’re housing have more rights and authority to your property than you do.”
In interviews, residents have said they understood staying in the program required them to place a certain amount of money in the collection plate of the church on a weekly basis if they were working, many in the $100 range, though some were believed to voluntarily place more if they could do so. The residents have also said they were expected to assist with labor such as yard work for non-church entities for which they did not receive direct payment.
At least one facility offered to take the entire group in after Hutchings shut down Freedom House; however, the facility was nearly four hours away in Rusk, and some of the residents are under legal restrictions preventing them from leaving the area, they said.
Attempts were made to try to avoid the writ, but the parties were not able to come to an agreement before the hearing, McGinnis said.
Since the Friday deadline they’d been given to leave, the former residents have been staying with people throughout the community while a long-term solution is found — preferably one that will allow the men to stay together in the county, supporters said.
“They’re staying on couches of people that may not necessarily have the room, they’ve got kids and other things going on. They just needed a safe place to try to figure something else out,” McGinnis said.
Hutchings insisted the men had places to go, and he is still under the financial constraints he said prompted him to close the program in the first place.
“The problem is I ran out of money. That’s all there is to it,” Hutchings said. “Ran out of money and couldn’t do it anymore, and the judge is going to tell me that I have to put these people back in there and, you know what, that could not be a greater injustice.”
