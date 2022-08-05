LAKE JACKSON
Kids Harbor provides a safe place for children who enter the foster care system, but with a $5,000 grant from Women Building Community, they can offer more than a warm bed.
The nonprofit will put its award toward enhancing its tutoring room with tablets and Chromebooks, Shelter Director Sharon Beard said during Women Building Community’s annual Summer Celebration Garden Party at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
“We are an emergency shelter and foster group home for children removed from their homes from abuse and neglect,” Beard said. We rely on grants like this for the extra things we want to do for our children. Many of them come in and have poor reading, so we have a group of volunteers tutor children three or four days a week.”
Without the help of organizations like Women Building Community, Kidz Harbor wouldn’t be able to meet all the needs of the children in their facilities, Beard said.
“It will allow us to purchase technology that will allow us to serve more children out of our tutoring room,” she said. “I think they would benefit from this because they’re used to technology, so this would be a good opportunity for them.”
The 18th annual luncheon celebrated the organizations that shared in $19,000 worth of grants aimed at helping women and children, Women Building Community Executive Director Debby Soltesz said.
“WBC works toward creating positive change in the lives of those they touch and allows them to give back to the community and help women and children,” she said.
When people join Women Building Community, they pledge to bring $5,000 to the organization over five years, and most of the members meet the pledge by putting in their own money. The grants are funded by those membership commitments, former executive director Barbara Franklin said.
Six organizations were awarded grants from about 16 that applied, Franklin said.
The Salvation Army received $4,800 its leaders plan to use on kitchen utilities, Capt. Justin Vincent said.
“Our funding for this grant is going toward us getting a dishwasher, a commercial-size dishwasher,” he said. “With our shelter renovation project that’s going on, we’re trying to find energy-efficient and sustainable ways to do it. Part of that is getting away from paper products and Styrofoam.”
A dishwasher can provide a way for the Salvation Army to give while being environmentally friendly, he said.
The Angleton ISD Education Foundation will use its $4,000 grant for a child-care service for teen moms, bringing back a program discontinued about 10 to 15 years ago.
“We are bringing back a program for our teen moms for pregnancy-related services,” Director of Secondary Education Tyler Press said. “For many of us, as we raise our kids, that first six months is hectic, and many of our teens need support for someone to watch their child while they’re at school. This money will partner with a local daycare to provide those spots for our teen moms who need help so they can continue their education and graduate because we want to change that directory for them and their child.”
Financial literacy and emergency assistance will be the focuses for River of Hope’s $2,000 grant, Executive Director Nanette Freelon said.
“We’re looking to support single women with families. We have a program called ‘My budget’ to help assist them with future budgeting,” Freelon said. “This will help them for money for utilities and help budget our supplies for the class. River of Hope assists families in the Brazosport area with a portion of rent or utilities with a documented crisis.”
Texas Hope also received $2,000 for its Giving Tree for Children and Families Project that provides Christmas gifts for teens, Executive Director Kati Quirk said.
“In the past several years, we’ve helped students at Alvin ISD, and this year we’re going to expand to the Pearland area,” she said. “The money we use for grants like this will go toward older children. We get a lot of help from Toys for Tots, but they don’t help teens, so we use grants to purchase gifts for those older children. We shop for teens, and this is our biggest line item. Their gifts are more expensive because it is electronic stuff. We try hard to give them options to choose from.”
The Food Basket received $1,200 to help resurrect its orchard, a victim of the 2021 freeze, Executive Director Lisa Owsley said.
“We’re a food pantry, and one of the things that make us different is that we have an orchard and a garden on-site, and we can teach our clients what a fresh peach looks like,” she said. “With the freeze, we lost all of our citruses, which was horrible. This is going to help our trees to be able to develop better because they will get the nurturing they need. So we’ll be able to have fresh fruit for our clients in need.”
