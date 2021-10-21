ANGLETON
After a hiatus, the Brazoria County Fair welcomed about 400 kids to this year’s Special Children’s Day.
Wednesday morning was dedicated to giving children with special needs the opportunity to go to the fair for free and socialize with each other.
“Special Children’s Day is giving back to the community and that’s what we’re all about,” Fair Manager Ernest Lawson said.
The theme this year is “Fun for the Whole Herd” and that includes special needs kids as well, Lawson said.
“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel that there are more people just like me and they’re just happy,” Jayson Bosarge said. “It’s very good to see happy people. This fair very much helps not only me but other life skills students that are from other schools in Texas. I have been to the fair many times before with my parents and it’s amazing to come back here at the fair.”
Although it was not able to happen last year, Lawson said the Special Children’s Day has meaning.
“It’s special to bring it back this year and to see all the kids come out and enjoy themselves and let them know we’re here to support them as well,” Lawson said.
Special Children’s Day saw students from all around Brazoria County including Brazosport High School.
“We’re bringing our classes out so they can experience the fair,” teacher Sandra Cain said. “Since we’ve been here we’ve been to the petting zoo, and the rodeo area which they thoroughly enjoyed. The kids have had an excellent time and we’re heading to lunch and after that, we’re going to look at some exhibits.”
Lake Jackson Intermediate also joined in the festivities.
“We are here to celebrate kids with special needs; my class is here at the fair and having fun,” teacher Shirley Smith said. “It means a lot because this is our first field trip outside of the classroom since October 2019. We look forward to this event because our kids get to get out of the classroom and into the community. They see some of their friends and it’s just a great day.”
Many children were there to enjoy the days with their parents.
“I have a daughter that has Down Syndrome and have other kids with other syndromes and we all come and hang out and have a lovely time,” Misty South of Brazoria said. “The kids have been coming since they were 3. It’s fantastic and it includes everybody and we like it.”
With the children getting to go to the petting zoo and rodeo, the event brought them together to enjoy the day at the fair.
“It gives them a chance to spend the day together with their friends,” Robin Sperry of Lake Jackson said. “It integrates our kids into society more. We have them out front and center and give them attention and it’s positive. We need more of this, we haven’t had much in the last year and a half and it’s good to see people out. ”
For some volunteers, this wasn’t their first rodeo helping out.
“I am currently serving as Brazosport FFA Secretary, and I came out here in sixth grade with special needs and it’s amazing,” Kelsie Myers said. “It’s a great opportunity to help meet new people and socialize and bring happiness to every student in the environment.”
It’s about all the kids, Lawson said.
“We enjoy having them and look forward to having them again next year,” Lawson said.
