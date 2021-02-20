Brazoria County officials reported no deaths Friday in their daily COVID-19 report, but said communication and connectivity issues may have contributed to the low numbers.
“Our numbers today are affected by communication limitations due to power outages and limited internet access,” said Sharon Trower, spokeswoman for Brazoria County.
There were 32 new cases and 106 recoveries, according to the report. Today’s cases include four probable cases. No cases were transferred out of the county’s jurisdiction and none of the 32 new cases are from tests administered over two weeks ago.
Residents aged 40-49 lead the case count with seven. Those aged 30-39 had six, 60-69 had five, and 20-29 had four. Those aged 10-19 had three, 70 to 79 had two, and residents in their fifties and those over age 80 each had one. Children under the age of 10 reported no cases this week.
Geographically, Pearland had seven cases and Clute had six. Lake Jackson had four cases and Angleton and Marvel had three. Alvin and Sweeny had two and Danbury and Liverpool each had one. The cities of Iowa Colony, Freeport, Brazoria, Hillcrest Village, Oyster Creek, Damon and West Columbia had no cases.
Friday’s numbers bring the county to 29,930 total reported cases, with 2,346 active, 26,106 recovered and 1,175 probable. In Brazoria County, 303 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.