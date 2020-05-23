LAKE JACKSON
2 hurt in crash on Highway 288
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 288 northbound that injured two people, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
Lankford did not have all the details of the crash that happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, but said there were only minor injuries reported and at least one person went to the hospital.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Highway 288 northbound, about a mile north of FM 2004, Lankford said.
All of the vehicles — a black passenger car, a black truck and a gold truck — were towed from the scene, which means they likely were heavily damaged, he said.
