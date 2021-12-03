The Sweeny Hospital District board president is Mason Nichols. His name was misspelled in a story in Thursday's edition of The Facts.
Brazoria County's new emergency operations center will cost $8.17 million and the new administration building will have five floors. A story in Friday's edition of The Facts contained incorrect information.
