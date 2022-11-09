COUNTY COURT AT LAW
Pfeiffer earns bench
Thomas Pfeiffer will be the new judge for County Court at Law No. 2, succeeding the retiring Marc Holder.
Pfeiffer received 67, 197 votes, or 62.15 percent, to defeat Democratic candidate Terence Norman, a Pearland attorney, who collected 40,916 votes, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night.
“To the people of Brazoria County, I pledge to each of you to operate County Court at Law No. 2 with the highest level of honesty, integrity and professionalism, while safeguarding the rule of law that paves the way for justice,” Pfeiffer said.
Norman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Pfeiffer will serve a four-year term on the bench.
“America is still the land of opportunity. Before this campaign, I had never run for political office and my family and I lived a simple and quiet life,” he said. “It was not necessarily my life’s goal to be an elected official, but I strongly believe in the merits of citizens stepping forward in public service. Thank you for your vote and trust.”
CONGRESS
Weber rolls to win
Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, was in line to serve a sixth term representing the bulk of Brazoria County after building a commanding lead over Democrat Mikal Williams in the race to represent District 14.
Weber had more than two-thirds of the vote across the district that spans the Texas coast to take in all of Jefferson, Orange and Galveston counties and all but a bit of northern Brazoria County. The Associated Press called the race shortly after the last polls in Texas closed at 8 p.m.; at 11:30 p.m., only a little more than a quarter of precincts have officially reported results.
In Brazoria County, Weber secured almost 80 percent of the ballots cast, unofficial results show.
The 69-year-old Weber has represented District 14 since 2012, following two terms representing District 29 in the Texas House and six years on Pearland City Council. He is a former Pearland business owner.
Williams, 46, a licensed attorney and mediator who co-founded and served as General Counsel of the Central Texas Allied Health Institute is a Baytown native who now lives in Kemah.
STATE SCHOOL BOARD
Manvel woman wins open seat
Julie Pickren of Manvel, who built her campaign on fighting Critical Race Theory and financial and educational accountability, appeared on her way to an easy election victory in the open District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.
A former Alvin ISD trustee and private school board member, Pickren had collected just more than 61 percent of the vote in returns late Tuesday night. Democrat Dan Hochman, a 51-year-old professor and teacher who has lived in Galveston for the last 26 years, had about 36.5 percent of the votes cast and Libertarian Alan Pyeatt of Lake Jackson recorded less than 2 percent.
Only about a quarter of the district’s precincts had reported results to the state at 11:30 p.m. Pickren’s share of the vote in her native Brazoria County was 59 percent, according to final, unofficial results from the county’s election office.
District 7 runs along the Texas Gulf Coast from most of Fort Bend and Brazoria County to the west to the Louisiana state line. Other counties in the district include Galveston, Chambers, Jefferson, Orange, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine and Sabine counties.
The winner Nov. 8 will replace Matt Robinson of Friendswood, who did not seek reelection.
STATE SENATE
Huffman cruises to another term
State Sen. Joan Huffman was cruising to another term in a redrawn District 17 that encompasses more of Brazoria County and extends into new, more rural territory that leans heavily Republican.
Huffman built a substantial lead as the clock ticked toward midnight, receiving about 72 percent of the vote over Democrat Titus Benton, a 41-year-old is a nonprofit executive who lives in Katy making his first run as a party nominee.
Huffman, 66, has climbed into increasingly important roles during her 14 years as a state senator, including chairing the chamber’s redistricting, finance and jurisprudence committees and as a member of the Legislative Budget Board.
Under the new maps approved by the Legislature last year, District 17 has a much broader constituency. It maintains part of Harris County, but jigsaws north into Waller County, forms a reverse “C” in Fort Bend and expands to incorporate all of Colorado, Wharton, Jackson and Matagorda counties. In Brazoria County, it now encompasses the lower two-thirds, taking in territory formerly in District 11.
