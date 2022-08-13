Brazoria County Day in Austin is set for Feb. 28 and a big local contingent is expected as the block of rooms at the host hotel already have been reserved. That doesn’t mean residents of Brazoria County and those doing business in Brazoria County can’t attend — more rooms are being saved for those who want to attend.
A large group will converge on the Texas Capitol to thank elected officials for what they do and let them know issues important to local residents. The state agencies and elected officials know we stand together and support one another. It is heartwarming to be a part of the group of hundreds of Brazoria County representatives, wearing matching T-shirts, canvassing the Texas Capitol.
Brazoria County Day takes place every other year in Austin when the legislature is in session. The event started in 1973 with just a few Brazosport Area Chamber representatives and has grown every session since. The only year Brazoria County did not show up in person was 2021, when COVID closed the Capitol. Our legislative concerns were sent electronically to the elected officials.
During the legislative session Feb. 28, Brazoria County will be formally recognized in the House and the Senate. As we stand together with one vision and one voice, everyone in the county benefits from the strong relationships we build. We want Brazoria County to be recognized as the vital, vibrant part of Texas’s economy, history, and future, that it is.
Events will take place Feb. 27 and 28. The first 500 Brazoria County Day attendees to show up in Austin will receive a goodie bag and T-shirt. There is no need to register in advance to attend Brazoria County Day. Each attendee is on their own for transportation and overnight accommodations. The scheduled events will be free to Brazoria County residents and business representatives of Brazoria County. Upon arrival in Austin, stop by the Brazoria County Day registration room and pick up a goodie bag and T-shirt.
The host hotel is the Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Spring Road. Some of the events will take place at the Hyatt. The discounted block of overnight rooms has already filled up. The Hyatt still has some upgraded rooms outside the block; for those interested, call the hotel directly at 512-477-1234.
The Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Downtown South Congress at 300 S. Congress Ave. has opened a small block of overnight rooms for Brazoria County Day. The Embassy Suites is just across the street from the Hyatt and very convenient for the events. For reservations, call 512-469-9000).
Agency meetings and delivery of invitations and legislative issues will take place Feb. 27 after a continental breakfast for attendees at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt. Volunteers will deliver the gifts, invitations and legislative issues to legislators following the breakfast. Anyone wanting to meet with a state agency during Brazoria County Day is asked to make the request through The Brazoria County Alliance for Economic Development (info@eda-bc.com). The meetings will be scheduled for you through the Brazoria County Day Steering Committee, reflecting a united front.
A reception for all Brazoria County Day attendees will be that evening at the Hyatt.
Brazoria County Day will start with the Legislative Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Hyatt. Following the breakfast, attendees will make their way to the Capitol for recognition in the House and Senate. A group photo will be taken on the lawn following recognition.
The Brazoria County Day grand finale will be a gathering at Fiesta Gardens Austin City Park. Elected officials, aides, and agency representatives all look forward to the warm welcome they receive from Brazoria County residents offering boat loads of fresh gulf shrimp, red sauce, and beverages. The World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail is from 5 to 8 p.m., with shuttle service available from the Capitol and the Hyatt Regency Austin.
The Steering Committee is still collecting donations to underwrite Brazoria County Day 2023 so all attendees can participate without a cost for the individual events. Any individual or business who would like to become a sponsor can contact info@eda-bc.com or 979-848-0560.
Business can promote themselves by contributing to the goodie bags that will go to Brazoria County residents. The 500 items can be delivered to The Alliance or a local Brazoria County chamber of commerce.
