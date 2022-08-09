BRAZORIA — A new antenna for the water tower is among the list of needs as City Council considers its priorities for the coming fiscal year.
The antenna is used by the city’s utilities department when it reads meters and needs to be replaced, officials said. A new one would cost $61,000 and a used on about $7,000 less, City Manager Sheila Williams said during a budget workshop last week.
Councilman Gary Kersh recommended buying a new one. The money would come from the water department’s budget as money is short.
“We have got to get some stuff fixed because we cut and cut years and we are not getting ahead,” Mayor Philip Ray said. “We got to make improvements. We have patched for so long, we got to do the right thing.”
Doing the right thing could call for a tax increase, something council members are not on board with doing.
“Raising taxes is not really for me at this point,” Kersh said. “I am not for that because of the COVID and the cost of living, the fuel and everything going up.”
The city is considering adding a dispatch position in the police department and making the pay more in line with other departments.
“Dispatcher total costs of a new hire is $62,195 which includes insurance, TMRS, Social Security, Medicare match, salary and uniforms,” Certified Public Accountant Ginny Gratzer said.
The council argued dispatcher problems are an issue in Brazoria, with new hires not lasting on the job very long, Ray said.
“They go over there (and) somebody’s gotta train them for six weeks, six to eight weeks, and they leave in two months, and we have to do it all over again,” Ray said. “We got to find the right salary.”
The city also is looking to save money on its windstorm insurance for the wastewater treatment plant, which costs $34,000. Council members expressed their belief the cost was too high for what it provided and sought to reduce the bill.
“I don’t mind the reduction, but we got to make sure we got enough coverage going on,” Kersh said.
Jason Perez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0151.
