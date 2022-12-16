CLUTE — The community can experience true Christmas spirit through Brazoria County’s own version of the Polar Express.
Destiny Church in Clute presents the Destiny Express, a free event for families to enjoy and be reminded of the reason for Christmas.
“There’s so many different aspects of it. I think people will find something, whether it’s the play production and the message that that brings or even the train ride and the vendors. I think the biggest thing is that it’s something for families,” church staff member Quantrenia Johnson said. “That’s the big thing that it’s not specifically for one group of people, you can bring your entire family, and there’ll be something for everyone.
The church’s main goal with the event is to reach out to the community and offer them fun free Christmas activities to do together.
“We’ll be having vendors out here and food vendors, and we have a train ride to go along with the Destiny Express train,” worship pastor Josue Carranza said. “We have Santa Claus here and people can take pictures of Santa Claus. It’s just an outreach to our community.”
The event will present its own live production which tells the story of a child discovering the true meaning of Christmas.
The only cost to visitors is if they choose to purchase items from the vendors that will be there.
Items such as door decorations and clothing will be sold. Free hot cocoa for the kids and marshmallow areas to make s’mores are part of the event. There will also be a prayer booth set up, Carranza said.
With outreach being a big part of the church, they want all the visitors to know that they can help and offer guidance. The counseling ministry will be in attendance with a booth to offer help to community members and show their support.
“I think just with everything that’s going on nowadays...it’s a good reminder to let people know that they’re not alone especially during the holiday times when people are really missing family members and things like that,” Johnson said.
Destiny Express is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at the Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane. All are welcome to stop by and have a free train ride and enjoy some hot chocolate.
“We hope the parents bring the kids and just have an awesome time here for the community,” Carranza said.
