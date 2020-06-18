Making a change was on the minds of the Brazoria County NAACP, residents, law enforcement, educators and local leaders as they gathered to have constructive conservations about police brutality, race relations and systemic racism.
For moderator Felicha Jones, Wednesday’s Road to Repair Town Hall was all about engaging in dialogue and developing creative ideas for a better society.
“We in Brazoria County, we have said ‘enough is enough,’” Jones said. “It’s time to make a change and we are the people and we are the change.”
On the topic of viable solutions for police brutality and overpolicing, Iowa Colony Councilwoman Arnetta Murray spoke in favor of establishing stronger relationships between the public and the police.
“We want to find a way to bridge the gap,” Murray said. “We make sure that we do a racial profile forum. … We want to make sure we are dialoguing.”
Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus and his staff have instituted programs which have successfully reduced profiling, he said.
“Out of 10,424 traffic stops, the vast majority of 7,996 were Caucasian and blacks were 1,837, and they kind of fit our population proportionally,” Ausmus said. “We monitor it closely and we also train extensively in deescalating situations.”
Angleton police also do “citizen reaction training” to learn about how people act during traffic stops or any interaction with officers, he said.
“I have already seen in our community some real positive responses to that training,” Ausmus said. “People in the community have begun to understand a little better of the perspective of the police and where the police have begun to be reminded that this is a difficult situation for a lot of people to be pulled over.”
Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable James Brawner feels some officers have gotten involved in law enforcement for the wrong reasons, he said.
“Obviously as police officers, 9/11 kind of changed everything for people and it seems a lot of police took on the warrior mindset, which we push to go away from and go back to a guardian mindset,” Brawner said. “We want people to come to us, not away from us. We are guardians, if you want to be a warrior, go be in the military. That’s where the wars are. We are here to protect our communities and here for them to come to us.”
But demilitarizing the police could have dire consequences, Brawner said.
“We still need to keep those tools because we are the first line of defense. If something happens, we have to be able to fight it,” Brawner said. “The days when your police are outgunned, unfortunately, it’s an afterthought after a disaster.”
The constable referred to the North Hollywood shootout in 1997, when two armed men with automatic weapons outgunned the police department who were equipped with handguns.
True changes come from the top of law enforcement like constables, sheriffs and chiefs, Brawner said.
“We have to stand up and set the culture,” Brawner said. “They are the head of the agenda for a reason. You have to convey your message and what you want down the line, otherwise, you can’t be in your position.”
Panel guests also discussed issues in the education system — especially Pearland ISD — and getting people of color more involved in their local governments.
Other community members who virtually attended included Brazoria County NAACP President Eugene Howard, New Jerusalem Baptist Pastor Donnell Johnson, Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker, Alvin Councilman Joel Castro, Pct. 4 deputy constable and Lake Jackson Councilman Jon “J.B.” Baker and Sweeny Police Chief John Barnard.
Many Houston representatives also attended.
This was the first of many similar discussions Jones hopes to have on a monthly basis, she said.
