FREEPORT — A man accused of setting a truck on fire at the Buc-ee’s convenience store on Brazosport Boulevard remained under medical treatment Tuesday in Houston for burns he received in the incident, authorities said.
A video posted to social media shows the man, identified as Jordan Emery Fass, 38, of Freeport, stoking the fire early Monday and attempting to return to the vehicle when he was subdued by law enforcement.
His 2008 Toyota Tacoma and a pair of the store’s gas pumps were both engulfed by the fire after he pumped gas directly into the cab and started the blaze, police said.
After the incident, the pumps were covered and the area cordoned off with caution tape as workers set to clean up the smoke-damaged canopy.
Fass was free on $300,000 bond awaiting trial on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a November incident in Oyster Creek, online records show.
The charges stem from behavior patrons at a local establishment found concerning before turning violent, Oyster Creek Police Chief Richard Foreman said.
“He was involved in an altercation here in a bar in Oyster Creek,” Foreman said. “They were ready for him to leave and he didn’t want to leave.”
The bartender and fellow patrons did not know Fass, according to police, but multiple people reported his behavior that night as strange. By the arrival of closing time, he had begun to worry people, Foreman said.
“They said his behavior was starting to scare them a little bit, so they confronted him and said it was time to go, then the altercation broke out,” he said.
The suspect left the bar prior to the arrival of police. Investigators were able to track him down and arrested him on aggravated assault charges. A grand jury indicted him in March.
The incident Monday remains under investigation. In addition to the first, Fass also is accused of assaulting a bystander who tried to put out the truck with a fire extinguisher and a Freeport police officer who responded to the service station.
“They don’t train you for that one. That one, you just do the best you can do,” Foreman said regarding the Freeport police’s handling of Fass on Monday.
Freeport Police indicated they did not have a timeline for Fass’ release from hospital care and could not reveal the extent of his injuries due to federal privacy laws.
Because Fass is facing a felony charge in another case, The Facts chose to waive its policy of not identifying him because he has not been charged in the Buc-ee’s fire.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
