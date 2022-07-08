QUINTANA
For the past year, Texas Master Naturalists Jimmy and Luanne Salinas of Freeport have spearheaded a beach clean-up effort that collects people’s neglect hundreds of pounds at a time.
The couple were part of a group of 10 volunteers Thursday who collectively gathered 1,164 pounds of trash along Quintana Beach, much of it left behind by Independence Day visitors.
“We focus primarily on Quintana Beach, and recently, we’ve focused our efforts on the jetties parking area where a lot of fishermen park their cars and go fishing and leave a lot of trash there,” Jimmy Salinas said. “We do it monthly through the Texas Master Naturalist program.”
Beach Sweep, as Salinas calls it, began as an effort to reduce trash on the beach and a community service opportunity for Texas Master Naturalists, he said.
“When the pandemic hit, we wanted to do something along the beaches because they are almost always full of trash,” Salinas said. “We started picking up stuff on the beaches, and we decided that we would present that to the Texas Master Naturalist program.”
Because the Salinases are members of the program, they felt the project would be a good service for the Master Naturalists, whose focus is on the environment and protecting natural resources.
“If anyone wanted to come out and clean the beach, they would get service hours toward their recertification,” Salinas said. “Every year, they have to have 40 hours of public service. So this allows Master Naturalists to get hours and hopefully make a dent in the trash people leave on the beaches.”
Programs must be recurring, so they decided to host Beach Sweep monthly, he said.
“In order for us to get the credit hours, we have to document what we’ve done, and we do that by the Ocean Conservancy Program,” he said.
Hours and the amount of trash picked up are documented. Salinas enters how many of each trash item is found, and it’s then submitted to the organization.
“This is a worldwide program that tries to eliminate trash in the water of the world,” he said. “We submit that data to the Ocean Conservancy, and they use that data to determine the largest area of the population as far as a type of trash and how to recycle before it gets to the water.”
Beach Sweep is not alone in its efforts to clean up; the group works closely with the town to pull this off, Salinas said.
“We can provide a roll-off dumpster or use of a county vehicle to help pick this stuff up,” said Joel Cobb, an employee of the Quintana Parks Department. “They need all the help they can get. We provide whatever they need — trash bags or trash cans, pickers if needed. There are very few of us out here and not a lot of residents left on the island, so not a lot of bodies to go around and clean up if it gets out of control, so this makes a difference.”
The impact has been evident during the year’s work on this project, Salinas said.
“I think it’s because of our efforts, and when people see us out there picking up the trash, they may be more inclined to themselves, too, and be part of that,” he said.
Litter, in general, is prevalent all over Texas, but specifically, marine debris is harmful both to the natural beauty of the area and to wildlife, said County Extension Agent for Coastal and Marine Resource John O’Connell.
“I’m sure we’re going to run into plastic water bottles, cans and no telling what is on the beach,” O’Connell said. “This is my first time to show up and help out with this, but this group has been instrumental in being proactive in coming out and taking this upon themselves.”
One of the regular volunteers, Mickey Dufilho of Brazoria, continues to help because she sees the harm the trash causes.
“I keep coming because people keep throwing trash here,” Dufilho said. “It’s just awful the amount of trash we see monthly when we come out. Plastic is the biggest thing we see — cups, spoons, polystyrene.”
Dufilho has hopes that if fishermen and beachgoers see the crew cleaning, they will be more inclined to pick up after themselves, she said.
It’s essential to the community because people don’t want to come to the beach when it’s all trash and litter, Salinas said
“The main thing we do it for is that we’re disappointed to see trash on the beach,” he said. “It has a detrimental effect on wildlife. Organisms either consume the material and gets it into their digestive system or entrap them in fishing lines. That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”
