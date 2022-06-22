As temperatures reach more than 100 degrees, four community service organizations have collaborated to provide cooling stations for Brazoria County residents.
The cooling stations opened Monday at Brazoria County Library System locations, the Brazoria County Dream Center in Clute and the Salvation Army in Freeport.
“We have been collaborating with the Brazoria County Library System and the Connect Transit for several years to host these cooling stations because we know there are individuals in households that are already struggling with their bills,” United Way Community Outreach Director Gloria Luna said.
By partnering with Connect Transit, people can get to a cooling locations in their neighborhood for free, she said.
This year, the Dream Center and Salvation Army were added to ensure a cool spot for everyone.
“We added them because they are locations people go to for social service programs,” Luna said. “You have people who receive services from these places on a weekly or monthly basis, and they feel comfortable returning to that organization.”
The cooling stations will be open during each location’s business hours until Sept. 30, Luna said.
“This coincides with hurricane season and the hottest months we have,” she said.
Brazoria County Dream Center at 792 Brazosport Blvd. S. will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily — later if needed, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We do it because we see too many homeless without shelter, and it’s just way too hot out there,” Willis said. “We’re here until 6 p.m. every night, but we can stretch it if it’s hotter. We just watch the temperatures. We’re going to be here all week because it’s supposed to be 102 and 104.”
They will keep the station open until temperatures go down, she said.
“What we do here at our cooling station is we have a separate room for them to go to, a conference room which stays super cold, and they can have water, Gatorade and snacks and watch movies,” she said.
The Dream Center had a cooling center before collaborating with United Way and its leaders thought it was essential to continue, she said.
“We’ve been doing this for a couple of years now but on our own, and here, just recently this year, United Way got us all together and put out the paperwork for all of us to be a cooling zone,” Willis said. “The people we normally see here are homeless utilizing the cooling station. They come into the pantry and they find out about the cooling station and find out they could be here all day without having to be out in the heat and find shelter that way.”
The service is provided by all locations within the Brazoria County Library System, Adult Services Coordinator Tom West said.
“We have been going very strong this week once we got water in,” West said. “We are working with United Way of Brazoria County and we’ve had water donated by several organizations and companies around the area.”
Seniors who could be at risk when the heat index is over 100 or higher especially are encouraged to take advantage of the libraries, West said.
“If anyone comes in needing water, we will help out. They may also find a book to read or a magazine,” West said. “It’s important because seniors are vulnerable and sometimes have a hard time getting to a cooling station and there are a lot of kids out there and families that need to get out of the heat and have a place to go.”
The Salvation Army, 1618 N. Ave. J, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.