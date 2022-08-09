ANGLETON — The Parent-Teacher Organization at Angleton Christian School is pretty chill, staff members said. The PTO’s welcome party for the school’s youngest children proved it literally.
Incoming pre-k and kindergarten students were invited to the campus’ playground Thursday for free Popsicles as a back-to-school welcome, and quite a few children attended with their families.
“We just thought that it would be a great idea for those who are going to the school for the first time to kind of get a little warm, fuzzy feeling before open house so they have a smaller, intimate setting,” PTO Vice President Tonita Addison said.
The two-hour event divided groups by grade level, with the main objective being to allow kids of the same grade a chance to play and be around each other before the school year starts. This also gave parents a chance to get the kids out of the house for one more summer activity before school kicks off Thursday.
“I figured it’s his first year of school, he needs to be able to see possibly people that are going to be in this class. So this is a good way for him to start interacting with kids,” pre-K3 parent Alyson Triplett said.
The Angleton Christian “PTO Squad” is very active within the school and planning events, taking some of the load off teachers and staff.
“This is the best PTO Squad on the face of the planet,” staff member Denise Guyote said. “You just ask them to do something and you can consider it done immediately, if not sooner. They’re parents of these children that we love and try to meet all their needs that we can while they’re there — just amazing.”
