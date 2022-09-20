Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Unusual Sibling: Venus, Earth & Mars”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Adult Book Club: 2 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Teen Craft Mini Banned Book Keychains: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Cooking Well With Diabetes: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Monthly tuition $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 151 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker from local organization. RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Free socks; walk-ins welcome. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Brazosport Parkinson’s Group meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library meeting room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Carolyn Kent at 979-297-8739.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Wednesday
Lower Brazos River Coalition Membership Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. $32 per person. RSVP recommended. Call Gabe Williams at 979-848-0560.
“She Kills Monsters” auditions: 6 p.m. in the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Truthful, funny, physically adept performers encouraged to audition for one of 11 lead roles; audition form can be found at forms.office.com/r/qYUpSszjSQ.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Association of Retired Personnel: 9 a.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker is Dallas Mullins from AMBA. All Brazosport ISD retired personnel welcome. Contact 979-236-5544 or BARSPinfo@gmail.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Thursday
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Cyber Security With Frank Mulcahy: 11 a.m., at The Springs-Magnolia Manor, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Table sponsorships available. Call Tammy at 979-849-6443 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Janet Mallard 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Become a hobbit and go on a scavenger hunt adventure. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15-student limit. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.