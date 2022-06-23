Public hearing granted on Bastrop Bayou plan
Letters from three separate entities had their intended effect on regulators in Austin.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality set a public hearing on a requested permit to discharge treated domestic wastewater from the Reserve at Angleton Wastewater Treatment Plant into Bastrop Bayou. The hearing follows requests from Richwood, Angleton and Brazoria County Commissioners Court for one.
“I am ecstatic that TECQ has listened to the request for a public hearing,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “This will give the stakeholders along the bayou the opportunity to let TECQ know how they feel about this proposed project. It’s one thing when a government agency that is 200 miles from here sees things in writing, it’s another thing when they can look people in the eye and hear the emotion in their voices and their concerns.”
The hearing will be at 6 p.m July 28 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds auditorium, 901 S. Downing St.
Demolition underway at old Brazoswood High
The D-Wing at the original Brazoswood High School is largely rubble as demolition of the building is underway.
“They began a couple of weeks ago,” said Alec Journeay, director of Planning and Construction for Brazosport ISD. “Demolition is underway and moving along as scheduled.”
The district shuttered the school at the end of the academic year in May. It is being replaced with a new school, built right next to the old one.
“We anticipate having the building completely down in August, with the majority of the debris hauled away, prior to the start of school,” Journeay said. “Once that is done, we will start the site utilities and the remainder of the parking lot, backing lanes and driveways that will be in front of the new campus.”
He said that if everything continues to be on schedule, that part of the project will be done by the time students come back from Christmas break in January. The new school is nearly complete.
TWIA annual rate filing process about to begin
The beginning of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s annual rate filing consideration process is coming up.
“By law, TWIA must make a rate filing with the Texas Department of Insurance by Aug. 15 each year,” Senior Legislative and External Affairs Specialist Aaron Taylor said in a news release.
The TWIA is the insurer of last resort for wind and hail on the Texas coast.
Meetings to determine rates for TWIA policyholders will be July 18 and August 2. The TWIA will post information on its site July 1. Interested parties should visit TWIA.org for information or to comment on the proposed rates.
