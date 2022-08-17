DANBURY — Teachers and support staff will receive a pay increase despite Danbury ISD’s preliminary budget showing a deficit.
“One of the things we try to do is try to underestimate on revenue and overestimate on expenditures, so we’re pleasantly surprised at the end of the year,” said Interim Superintendent Pat Montgomery Walker.
Teachers received a step increase in pay and a 3 percent increase in the median pay, Montgomery said.
Step increases are between $300 to $750, depending on where the employee is on the pay scale. Support staff got either a 3 percent raise or $1,500, whichever is larger, she said.
“It’s been a tough few years for educators, whether they were in the classroom or the staff on the buses or that cleaned our rooms, and we want to make sure they know we’re doing everything we can to support them, and that means compensating fairly,” Montgomery said. “And for the support staff to get the raise, we want them to know we treasure them and can’t operate without them.”
Before the salary increases, the budget had a $228,534 deficit, Chief Finance Officer Barbara Sharp said. The raises are estimated to cost the district about $300,000.
The district is looking at a proposed tax rate of $1.27 compared to last year’s $1.29. The maintenance and operations rate will fall from 96.03 cents to 94.29 cents, and the debt repayment portion will be the same at 33.09 cents, Sharp said.
Revenue is projected to increase from $9.03 million this fiscal year to $9.66 million in the proposed budget, Montgomery said.
“It went up because some of the funding we received from the federal government — they gave it to us in a two-year cycle, and last year they didn’t spend as much of it, so this year we get the rest of that money,” she said.
Expenditures also increased because of the raises, she said.
“By the time you put in the salaries, it went up. Before the increase, we cut it a little bit because we knew we were going to ask for increases, so we cut some on the supply side of the budget,” Montgomery said.
There will be a public hearing on the tax rate at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Danbury Elementary Library.
In other business, the board approved a more than $200,000 contract with Branch Construction of Friendswood to build security vestibules and fencing around the middle school and high school complexes.
“What we did based on the conversations we’ve had, we have a bid for $200,907 to do several things,” Montgomery said. This would provide an 8-foot wrought iron fencing that matches the elementary school to be in front of the middle school and would create several gates there into the middle school area,” Montgomery said.
Money for the work will come from the capital fund balance, she said.
“Kids go back and forth between several buildings, so it’s a little bit more difficult to corral the students, but this makes sure it’s a little safer from intruders,” Montgomery said. “What we’re hoping with the fencing is that we will keep outsiders from going into the middle school and be funneled to the high school, and we will have a vestibule there. It wouldn’t be easy to just go up to a door and walk in.”
The project will give the district more control over security, Montgomery said.
