LAKE JACKSON
Opening months ahead of schedule, two young boys summed up where they would be the rest of the summer now that the new Lake Jackson Skate Park is officially open.
And kids are ready to use it.
“Every day,” 11-year-old Zakk Deaton said. “It feels good to be out here, the other one just got boring after a while.”
Groundbreaking for the new park happened in March with an expected October completion. However, that was not the case, Parks and Recreation Director Robin Hyden said.
“It wasn’t supposed to be done until September and opened in October,” she said. “They started the first of March and they were done the very end of June. I think they anticipated supply shortages and rainy days, and we just didn’t have that.”
Although the lack of rain might have had an impact on the current drought, it allowed SPA Skate Parks of Austin to finish construction months early, she said.
The new 8,800-square-feet, poured-concrete skate park at MacLean Park is officially open for use, but an official grand opening event won’t happen until later this year, Hyden said.
“We’ve been waiting since the sign came out. I’ve very happy about it,” Deaton said. “I didn’t know it was opened up earlier. I’m happy and grateful for it.”
At Monday’s council meeting, rules for the skate park were approved, creating the green light to open, Hyden said.
“We will post the rules out there because it is a little different than the other skate parks because it is open to BMX bikes and scooters and things like that. We’re excited for everyone to enjoy it,” she said.
Construction cost $600,200 and was paid for through the Lake Jackson Development Corp., which is supported by the half-cent sales tax, Hyden said.
Features of the new park include a mini ramp that flows to the end, a pyramid ramp with a ledge at the top, a rounded off-top ramp, a flat-down bar, a smaller ramp and various other inclines and bars.
With all the features the park includes, Deaton has plans to learn his first 360, he said.
Twelve-year-old Camden Henry has his own tricks up his sleeves, he said.
“At the old one, if it rains, you would slip off so this one is safer,” he said. “I want to learn a kick-flip. We’ve been wanting something new for a while.”
Joshua Ybarra of Lake Jackson was particularly excited about part of the park called the volcano, he said.
“I like the volcano. I like to catch air and get really high up and flips,” he said. “Nothing feels more free than floating for a couple of seconds and forgetting about everything. Then rails are just fun.”
Skating since he was 5, Ybarra skated at the former skate park in middle school, which he still considers home to this day, he said.
“This was my original park and I learned a lot throwing down in middle school,” he said. “I’ve moved around, but this has always been home and now I have another piece of home.”
As soon as the plastic covering was pulled from the park, he was out there, he said.
‘I’m so glad it’s here, this has been so many years in the making and we’re excited,” Ybarra said. “The old park is always good, but this is great. I’ve been coming out here every day trying to get back in the groove. It’s really nice. It really flows so you could go endlessly back and forth.”
The tricks and layout are nice, but from a parenting perspective, Cherish Henry of Lake Jackson sees another side of the park that impacts her the most, she said.
“It means everything that they’re safe here,” she said. “They have been waiting for this for a really long time. They are really excited and have been looking forward to this.”
