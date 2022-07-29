DEMI-JOHN — Fire swept through a storage building Thursday at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, wiping out dozens of boats and personal equipment, authorities said.
Firefighters from eight departments were called to fight the blaze, which started just before 5 p.m. Thursday. More than four hours later, crews still were working to put out the final embers.
“We have it about 95 percent extinguished,” Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said at about 9 p.m. “There’s still hot spots. We will be watching it overnight.”
Dylan Edwards saw the fire at 4:56 p.m. and called for help.
“I saw it and immediately called 911,” he said while firefighters continue working to knock down the blaze. “I even helped with it.”
The Demi-John and Oyster Creek volunteer fire departments were the first to arrive at the marina. Oyster Creek called for backup from Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute, Surfside Beach, Richwood and Angleton, seeking more manpower and tanker trucks.
Flames were showing as firefighters arrived and the facility was fully engulfed, according to radio traffic among responders. No injuries were reported.
Just one of the roughly dozen storage buildings on Capt. Mark’s property burned as firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other units.
“It is 100 percent loss with about 25 boats that were damaged,” Vela said. “It was about 32 units of storage. Mainly boats and personal equipment were inside that were lost.”
There was no immediately identifiable cause of the fire late Thursday, Vela said.
“No determination of how it started,” he said. “We are losing daylight so our investigation is continuing tomorrow.”
This is the second major fire in the small unincorporated community on Bastrop Bayou in the last month. On June 26, three homes were destroyed and others damaged when a fire swept through a stretch of waterside homes on Redfish Lane. Eight departments responded to that blaze.
