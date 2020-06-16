ANGLETON — Predecessors of Angleton High School’s 2020 graduates understand the difficulties awaiting students going on to higher education and hoped to make the financial burden a little easier.
The Angleton Alumni Association and affiliated organizations presented 10 new graduates with scholarship awards Sunday outside the school. A dozen scholarships were presented valued at $11,550.
“At first the alumni association only did one scholarship and we gathered our funds through memberships,” Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Murphy Rankin said. “Now we have a couple of classes here and there and just different individuals who present scholarships. We work with anyone wanting to do a scholarship through the alumni association.”
The alumni group usually hosts a luncheon to present the awards to the recipients, but had to make different arrangements this year. Honorees lined up in their cars outside the Angleton ISD History Center and took turns holding a ceremonial check showing how much they received.
“Normally the kids can invite as many people as they want and stay as long as they want,” Rankin said. “Since most of their parents are alumni, they can look through the history center and have refreshments and snacks.”
Each committee was responsible for picking a winner for the 12 scholarships offered.
“Everybody does their own selection for the scholarships; it is not all the alumni association,” Rankin said. “We probably received 150 to 160 applications.”
Recent Angleton graduate Reece Matt received two scholarships through the alumni association.
“When I sent in my applications, I wasn’t sure if I would get the scholarships because I only had a couple close relatives graduate from Angleton,” she said. “I was so happy when I got the scholarships and am so thankful. The money will be helpful for paying for tuition at A&M.”
Katie Clegg, presenter of the Marvin and Bettye Jacobson and Class of ’69 scholarships, took several days to reach decisions.
“We don’t just look at grades, we also looked at organizations they belonged to and their leadership experience,” she said. “We kind of go through and take some applications out and keep doing that. It took the Class of ’69 about three days to decide.”
Clegg did not have a hard time deciding winners of either scholarship she gave out.
“It was just a matter of getting them down to about five and looking through those closely,” she said. “It was easy for all of us to come to a consensus.”
Clegg and her family are grateful to be able to give back to the seniors.
“It’s a privilege to help out these people who are graduating,” she said. “Even though we’re not making that big of an impact in the cost we still like making some small impact.”
