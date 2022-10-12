A 38-year-old Laredo man is charged with drunken driving after being found asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle’s engine running, authorities said.
Freeport police responded to a report at 12:40 a.m. Saturday that a driver stopped at the corner of West Second Street and Velasco Boulevard was asleep.
“The officer arrived and noticed that the vehicle had two flat tires,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “The vehicle was running and in the drive gear.”
After putting the car into park, the responding officer woke the driver, Jose Flores, who displayed signs of intoxication, the police report states.
Flores is free on a $30,000 bond for a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more.
SWERVING TRUCK STOPPED: The driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma is charged with drunken driving after an officer stopped him for failing to drive in a single marked lane, Freeport police said.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Second Street, but the driver continued driving at low speed for about seven blocks, the incident report states.
“The officer made contact with the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “He refused a field sobriety test and was subsequently placed under arrest for DWI and fleeing.”
After being stopped, the driver became aggressive and resisted arrest, the officer reported. The driver was placed under arrest and charged with a first offense driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He is free on $7,500 bond.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
