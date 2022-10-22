Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Chicken scramble 2 p.m.in the livestock show arena. Kitchen Pride Bake Show & Rice Plus Cook off 5 p.m. in the entertainment hall. Open Air concert: Giovannie & The Hired Guns 9 p.m., Read Southall Band 11:30 p.m. in the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacounty fair.com.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Featuring Hello Texas Band, Jody Cameron, Eric Curtis, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe, Brett Bousley. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $12 plates. Call Mark Jasek at 979-236-6555.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shaka Shack, 90 Dixie Drive, Clute. $12 plates. Call John Orsini 740-632-2701.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arlan’s, 301 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. $12 plates. Call Guillermo Pena at 979-215-8627.
Teen Lock In-Games In The Dark: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Teens can hang out after hours and play games in the dark. Pre Registration required. Call 979-864-1519.
Ghosts Along the Brazos: 6 to 11 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. Food and drinks available for purchase. Call 979-345-4656.
The Carpenter’s House Fish Fry: 3 to 6 p.m. at Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane, Oyster Creek. Free to the public. Call Lynn Webb at 979-997-0289.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Lauri Cherian Book Launch: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Author will sign copies of her book “Poems Of The Point.” RSVP at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Bring Your Own Pumpkin Painting Party: Noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Dawn of the Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at the Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 979-574-4858.
Stress Less Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia, Alvin. Free outdoor experience featuring recreation, games, hobbies and exercise. Call 800-510-3111.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Sunday
Sea Center Spooktacular: 2 to 6 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Educational activities, face painting, costume contest and live reptiles. Call 979-292-0100, Ext. 221.
First English Lutheran Church 95th Anniversary: 10:15 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St., Damon. Luncheon to follow services by Pastor Laura Olson and Pastor Jamie Olson. RSVP appreciated. Gift card raffle tickets $5 each. Call Margie Meffore at 979-235-9530.
Church fundraiser: 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 Brazoria. $10 pulled-pork sandwich plates. Contact Tina Robledo at 979-798-2288 or stjoseph @brazoriainet.com.
Our Lady Queen Of Peace Fall Festival: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Live and silent auction, barbecue plates, wristbands for inflatables and more. Call 979-265-3909.
Blessing of the Animals: 4 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Pets on leash or in carrier. Pet food donations accepted. Call 979-265-2362.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Drive-thru fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pearland Lions Club, 3350 S. Main St., Pearland. $10 plates. Benefit for Counseling Connections for Change. Call 281-485-9280 or visit www.counseling connections.org.
Monday
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
State of the County Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 501 Karankawa St., Angleton. Member and nonmember group tables available. Registration $40 elected official and members, $50 nonmembers. Booth space available $125. RSVP 979-233-2223 or admin@bchispanicchamber.com.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Brookwood Campus Brookshire. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person and all travelers are to pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Family Fun Painted Pumpkins: 5 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. We provide the pumpkins and paint and you provide the creativity. All ages. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Book Discussion: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Share your thoughts and opinions of “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-864-1519.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Discussing “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-345-3394.
Wednesday
Refuse To Be A Victim: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Develop personal safety strategies. Lunch provided; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
