In an era where mass shootings on school campuses are no longer an enigma, the need to have a tactical plan of action is not optional.
School districts across Brazoria County came together with campus and municipal law enforcement agencies, first responders, Texas Department of Public Safety, Life Flight services, American Red Cross, UTMB-Angleton Danbury and even FBI officials for a mass casualty shooting crisis planning event.
Prominent representatives at the event included recently appointed chief of School Safety and Security from the Texas Education Agency, John Scott, and his deputy chief of staff, Brooks Straub, and program manager for safe schools, Shane Sexton.
The event identified the strengths the organizations have and to discuss capabilities or trouble-shoot areas that may still be of concern during a crisis situation. For this occasion, they used the example of an shooter event at a football game and planned both school and municipal responses for such an occurrence, said Ty Morrow, Brazosport ISD director of safety, security and emergency management.
Morrow organized the event based on the connections he’s been able to develop over the 10 years he’s been with the district. Over the course of his career, he’s witnessed some tough situations, he said.
“I spent most of my career in Washington, D.C., in a place called Fairfax County, and as a result of that, we’ve had multiple mass casualty shooting events,” Morrow said. “We had some school shootings. We had two of our police officers that were ambushed behind the police station. So my goal is to make sure that in the role that I’m in that I use everything in my means to make sure we’ve got good solid plans. So if something does happen we’re able to respond and save lives.”
Parents are depending on school administrators and campus police to keep their kids safe every single day, Sweeny ISD Police Chief Marcus Way said.
“The parent that dropped their kid off at school that day, you got to go and be prepared and fully mentally capable and ready to do anything you can do to protect that child because that’s what those parents expect,” Way said. “You have to go in with a clear mind every day and and ready to do your job and give your best performance every day.”
That’s why this training is so important for all the districts, he said.
“I’ve even learned that there are some resources in our region that I wasn’t aware that were in the region yet,” Way said. “I knew that they existed outside of the region. I didn’t know we had one here. And so it’s great to hear some of the new things that we now have, some of the capabilities that we have, as a region and also getting contacts with people. We have representatives from the FBI that are here and so we have these large representatives and these large agencies that are here saying, ‘Hey, we’re helping. We’re here. We’re a lot closer than you think. And we will help you any way that we can.’”
Brazosport ISD Assistant Superintendent Jay Whitehead explained the context of the training.
“The football game is an example of a soft target area,” Whitehead said. “It’s a massive assembly of citizens or people just anywhere that you have a large gathering, whether it can be students, it could be community members could be anything because we don’t only have ISDs, we have all local police department and EMS departments from Brazoria County as well.”
They already have emergency operations plans that involve all the municipalities that are here, but this is a way to really fine tune and fill in gaps and troubleshoot that if there’s something that maybe hasn’t been processed yet, Whitehead said.
“It’s not an original plan. It’s more of a fine-tuning and troubleshooting and ensuring that we’re all on the same page because we work in different areas,” he said. “We have to make sure we have communication lines to radio channels as well as response from all groups because anytime there’s a major event in a community, you’re gonna have everyone in law enforcement merging on that event.”
Brazosport ISD Police Chief Wade Nichols went over the game plan participating agencies reviewed during the training.
“First and foremost, if something happens at Hopper Field, we’re in charge,” Nichols said. “We’re the first ones there. We’re going to take action. So we’re going to try to locate the suspect and do whatever needed to take him into custody — whatever. Treat victims, start isolating witnesses, and then of course, getting other people to safety until we can get those other resources there.”
The training serves as a guide to any serious situation that districts, campuses and law enforcement need to have in place for a crisis situation. The organizations can be confident going forward that they are ready to take action should there ever be a need, Nichols said.
“I tell my guys, we’re here for one purpose,” he said. “We’re here to make sure the students and staff have a safe learning environment, and we have to do whatever we have to do to make that happen. All my guys know if something does happen, we are going. We’re going in. We’re taking action.”
