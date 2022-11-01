ANGLETON — One of the more somber places to visit in the nation’s capital is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
The tribute to fallen American service members who could not be identified celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. Four service members killed during World War I were repatriated from French graveyards to the monument, and the remains of those who lost their lives in other conflicts were later added.
Not all Americans can make it to the original monument honoring service and sacrifice, but they will have an opportunity to pay tribute to the nation’s unidentified fallen when a replica visits Angleton this week.
The Exchange Club of Angleton is hosting the replica as part of its One Nation Under God activities Thursday, an annual commemoration of Exchange Clubs nationwide recognizing the connection between God and the country’s founding and history. This is the 20th year for the Angleton Club, and the replica provides a powerful way to celebrate the milestone, Club President Ro’Vin Garrett said.
“I saw the traveling wall when it came to the fairgrounds years ago, and it was an experience,” Garrett said. “For those people who think they can never have this experience of what it would be like to see that monument, I think it could be a real experience for them. Maybe they’ve lost a loved one, maybe there’s someone they just want to pay tribute to by being in the presence of something that is at least a replica that they never have the means to travel to.”
Honor Tomb of the Unknowns is an exact rendering of the original monument managed by Exchange Club members in Rome, Georgia. Craftsmen with Phillip Burkhalter Builders of Rome, which is owned by a club member, donated their time to create. The materials involved in its construction were pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber sheets for added strength, aluminum framing and retractable wheels for ease in moving.
All of the artwork was carved with a hand Dremel and well-known Rome artist Chuck Schmult painted it to resemble the marble of the real monument.
There are three ways the public can experience the replica during its visit to Angleton.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the display will be escorted by law enforcement from the La Quinta Inn, 2400 W. Mulberry St., to the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., where it will be displayed. While en route, 1,200 students are expected to line the highway in front of Westside Elementary and wave American flags as it passes.
Tickets and sponsorships remain available for the One Nation Under God luncheon, which starts at 11:30 a.m. at the K of C Hall, and they include the opportunity for reserved viewing of the replica. The history of the replica and the Tomb of the Unknowns will be shared during the luncheon, with the viewing to follow.
The public will have a chance to see the replica for free from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, though donations are accepted.
“Anybody can come and view that afternoon,” Garrett said. “The guys who are coming said that they’ve been to venues before where they’ve had people just literally lining the streets to see it transported to be set up.”
The Rome Exchange Club connects with members in the communities the replica visits to invite former Tomb of the Unknown guards to take part in the display, so it is possible some will be at the Angleton stop, she said.
Individual tickets are $25 and table sponsorships are available at donations ranging from $250 to $1,500. Contact Garrett at 979-900-7019 or roving1018@gmail.com.
All proceeds go to the club’s local efforts.
November is National Exchange Club One Nation Under God Month. The Angleton affiliate hosts a luncheon each year in celebration of our country’s rich religious heritage in an effort to remind residents they must always trust in a higher power for guidance, protection and strength, and to prayerfully thank God for the blessings of liberty bestowed upon our country.
