People don’t have to go to a tropical island, hike mountain trails or travel parts unknown to enjoy nature — there’s plenty of it right in Brazoria County’s backyard along the Gulf Coast.
To celebrate the many migrations through the area, Surfside Beach is hosting its annual Nature Fest.
The village has a reputation of hosting many species of birds throughout the year and drawing bird-watchers from all over to see them. Because of this, Surfside earned the title of being a Texas Bird City.
“It’s a high honor for us, and we take it very seriously here. Only eight cities in all of Texas currently have that title,” Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said. “It’s a big deal. Basically, birdwatchers from all over the country will come to Surfside or other bird cities because we have almost 400 species of birds. The Bird and Butterfly Trail, where we will have the festival, was built specifically for the migrating birds and migrating butterflies.”
To be a Texas Bird City, a community has to meet several criteria, with an emphasis on community engagement and habitat protection. The application process includes a 35-page questionnaire, and after a couple tries, Surfside became a certified Texas Bird City in 2021.
“It was quite a difficult application process, and we had three team members, and we are the smallest city that’s ever gotten the designation,” Bird City Chairwoman Sandy Shanks said. “We were told that it was meant for large cities who have a large amount of resources to gather information and data and have a lot of people able to work on it, but we were able to get it on our second try.”
With southern migration happening around this time every year, Surfside hosts a fun educational community event at the Bird and Butterfly Trail to highlight the natural wonder.
“For the fall migration we have Nature Fest. It’s a great time to have a fun educational event that brings kids of all ages out to learn about just the different types of nature in Brazoria County,” Booth said. “It focuses heavily on birds and butterflies because that’s the trail where it’s taking place, and so we just do a lot of really fun things. It’s gonna be really, really fun, I think parents are going to enjoy having something different for kids to do.”
The festival will feature nature-focused activities hosted by the Master Gardeners and the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
“We’ll play games, do some art projects, give away prizes, have a photo booth. We have different vendors who will come out and speak on birds, butterflies, wildlife, fishing, and then we’re going to have some other vendors to create things based on nature,” Booth said. “It’s just gonna be a lot of fun when they walk around the trail. All the vendors are kind of lining the trail, then we have some presenters who are going to come and speak on different topics.”
One of the featured events of the day will be the bluebonnet seed stomp, the process of planting bluebonnet seeds through, as the name says, stomping them into the ground, something people look forward to every year.
“It’s kind of an easy way of planting the bluebonnet seeds instead of using a finger or tool and planting each seed,” Booth said. “It’s hilarious. They literally jump up and down in their place or around and they are burying the seeds under the soil, and it’s so funny. Last time, they grew really well. It was just a fun way to teach kids how to plant seeds.”
As the attendance for the event grows every year, so do the activities available. This year, two educational speakers will make an appearance. Texas A&M graduate Morgan Huettle will discuss sea turtles of the Gulf Coast at 10 a.m. and Master Gardener Janet Cunningham will speak about native plants to the Texas Coast at 1 p.m. Barrel of Fun will be at the event to provide train rides and the Family Fishing Event is an all-day activity.
“We try to add something new every year — new vendors, new education, new programs,” Shanks said. “People get to come out and learn how to fish if they don’t already do it and just have a good time. There are poles provided for use and kids of all ages are welcome. If they don’t know how to fish, then the organizers of that portion will teach them. But if they’re over 17, they have to have a saltwater fishing license.”
The event’s mission is to create an educational environment for everyone attending to learn all they can about about the nature on the island and how to help protect it.
“We want to be known for, not just the beach, but also our beautiful migration. We have so many amazing species of birds that are flying through here all year long through migration season, a lot of kids probably don’t even know that we want to teach them,” Booth said. “It’s important to take care of the environment, it’s important to not litter and keep the environment clean, making sure we’re taking care of wildlife.”
Nature Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along the Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail at 418 Parkview Road. Admission is free.
